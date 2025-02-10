Suez Canal Disruptions Cost Kenyan Fresh Produce Exporters

Macharia Kamau, Produce February 10, 2025

The time it takes for fresh produce from Kenya to be exported to Europe by sea has gone up significantly due to the logistical challenges shippers face following the Suez Canal’s blockage. 

Players said the time it takes Kenyan cargo to reach Europe has increased by as much as 66 per cent, from about 30 days to more than 50 days following attacks on vessels using the travel route by Houthi militants. 

Kenyan produce, including flowers, vegetables, and fruits, is popular across European markets, with some of it being transported by sea. But the cargo now has to take a lengthy route, which is both time-consuming and costly. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Standard

