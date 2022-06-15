Summer Citrus From South Africa Announces Start of 2022 Season

Cape Town South Africa – Summer Citrus from South Africa (SCSA) announces the start of its 2022 season with the arrival of its first conventional vessel to the U.S. this week.

The vessel will arrive at PhilaPort, The Port of Philadelphia and contain 3,900 pallets of Clementines and Navel Oranges. Based on market demand, Easy Peelers are now the largest portion of SCSA’s product offering accounting for almost 50% of planned shipments this season.

“Quality of fruit this season is excellent, and volumes are on-par with what we anticipated,” said Suhanra Conradie, CEO of Summer Citrus from South Africa. “Retailers should be prepped, stocked and ready for the busy citrus demand this summer.”

This season does not come without its challenges. Due to logistics and supply-chain hurdles, SCSA is unable to ship containers directly to Packer Avenue, Philadelphia, which would have accounted for almost 30% of shipments for the summer.

“It is no secret that there are issues with the supply chain and logistics, however our sophisticated business model ensures that we are prepared and able to adjusts plans as needed,” said Conradie.

To offset some of the logistical problems, SCSA will be loading a few additional conventional vessels with containers that will be shipped via Port Newark in New Jersey. Additionally, some of the larger importers will be adding the Port of Savannah, GA as the point of entry for containers from Capetown.

“We are thankful to all of our business and logistics partners who make every season possible AND successful,” concluded Conradie.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on citrus from South Africa, subscribe to the newsletter by filling out this form or for more information, please visit www.summercitrus.com.

# # #

About Summer Citrus from South Africa (SCSA)

Summer Citrus from South Africa represents a group of South African citrus growers who consolidate their logistics, marketing and sales efforts to bring the finest citrus fruit to market during the U.S. summer season. Established in 1999 and re-branded for expanded marketing efforts in 2016, the group provides Navels, Midknights, East Peelers, Star Ruby Grapefruit and Cara-Cara oranges for the U.S. market. For more information about Summer Citrus from South Africa, visit www.summercitrus.com and visit the brand’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.