Summer Citrus From South Africa Confirms Strong 2020 Season

CITRUSDAL, South Africa – Summer Citrus from South Africa (SCSA) announces a strong 2020 season as the first vessel of the year makes its way to the United States this week.

Easy Peeler Clementines will be the first fruit to arrive this month at the New York port. More Easy Peelers and some Navel Oranges will follow with the first conventional vessel arriving in Philadelphia towards the third week of June. During peak season, containers will also arrive in the port of Philadelphia with more-or-less the same timing as the first conventional vessel. By this time, Star Ruby and Cara-Cara Oranges will also start be available.

“This year we’re expecting some of the most top quality and excellent eating quality fruit we’ve seen in recent years,” said Suhanra Conradie, CEO of Summer Citrus from South Africa. “The timing of the 2020 harvest is aligning with the recent increase in demand of citrus due to COVID-19 while offering some of the best in season citrus from South Africa.”

While challenges within the international supply chain are inevitable, the group from South Africa manages supply based on demand with its impressive team of growers, importers, local and global officials as well as logistics and marketing teams.

“In response to our retail partners’ needs based on evolving consumer behaviors, our group is at the ready to be a trusted supplier of citrus starting towards end of May through October,” said Conradie.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Suhanra Conradie will be a featured speaker during PMA’s Virtual Town Hall and will provide an update on the current citrus market and upcoming summer season.

About Summer Citrus from South Africa (SCSA)

Summer Citrus from South Africa represents a group of South African citrus growers who consolidate their logistics, marketing and sales efforts to bring the finest citrus fruit to market during the U.S. summer season. Established in 1999 and re-branded for expanded marketing efforts in 2016, the group provides Navels, Midknights, East Peelers, Star Ruby Grapefruit and Cara-Cara oranges for the U.S. market. For more information about Summer Citrus from South Africa, visit www.summercitrus.com and visit the brand’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.