Summer Citrus From South Africa Launches “The Sweet Escape” Summer Sweepstakes

CITRUSDAL, South Africa – In its 22nd consecutive citrus season, Summer Citrus from South Africa (SCSA) launches its 2021 consumer summer promotion, “The Sweet Escape,” offering shoppers an opportunity to win a $500 Visa gift card to help get away this summer by either traveling on vacation or creating their own oasis at home.

Throughout the duration of the promotion, SCSA will share inspirational and educational content to incorporate citrus into fresh, summer recipes that can be enjoyed with vacation in mind.

“This is the sixth year that we’ve hosted a consumer facing promotion and look forward to continue interacting with our shoppers,” said Suhanra Conradie, CEO of Summer Citrus from South Africa. “Considering the weight of the past year, we hope this promotion offers some much-needed joy and inspiration to all.”

To further enhance the promotion, SCSA will utilize online advertising to key markets on Facebook and Instagram that encourage shoppers to participate in the sweepstakes. The promotion will also be supported by influencer partnerships, email marketing, public relations efforts and social media campaigns.

“Our promotion is not only to inform shoppers of the availability of South Africa’s supreme citrus, but also help showcase consumer interest and feedback to retailers,” added Conradie.

Shoppers can enter the sweepstakes HERE. To learn more about the summer promotion or about the fresh, sweet and delicious South African citrus available during the summer months, visit www.summercitrus.com.

# # #

About Summer Citrus from South Africa (SCSA)

Summer Citrus from South Africa represents a group of South African citrus growers who consolidate their logistics, marketing and sales efforts to bring the finest citrus fruit to market during the U.S. summer season. Established in 1999, the group provides Navels, Midknights, East Peelers, Star Ruby Grapefruit and Cara-Cara oranges for the U.S. market. For more information about Summer Citrus from South Africa, visit www.summercitrus.com and visit the brand’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.