Summer Holiday Season Brings Strong Avocado Sales

MISSION VIEJO, CA – Summer avocado sales continued to grow as shoppers purchased a record number of fresh Hass avocados in celebration of dad, 4th of July, and the start of a new school year. The Hass Avocado Board’s recently published Q3 holiday recap report indicates that Father’s Day, the 4th of July and Labor Day holidays all reached four-year highs. The report is insightful for retailers and industry leaders to use the information as they plan promotions for the upcoming year and look for new opportunities for avocado sales growth.

Key highlights from the report include:

Father’s Day

Avocado sales reached a 4-year high of $61.6M and 55.1M units

Father’s Day week posted strong growth since 2017, up +24% in dollars and +49% in units

Seven of eight regions grew dollar sales, with Northeast at a national high growth rate of +19%

Average sales price declined in all regions across the U.S., down -17% to $1.12/unit nationally

4th of July

The 4 th of July holiday bounced back in 2020 with a significant increase in volume, up +40% vs. prior year to 58.7M units

Dollar sales reached a four-year high of $64.7M, an increase of +4%

Dollar sales increased by +$2.4M nationally. Six out of eight regions posted dollar increases

Labor Day

2020 showed the highest volume growth rate in the last four years with an increase of +26% vs. prior year, bringing unit sales to 53.6M units

Dollar sales held strong at $53.7M

On average, avocado retailers saw sales of $569 per store during the holiday week

Per store sales were especially strong in California ($1,234) and West ($1,199) regions

About The Hass Avocado Board

