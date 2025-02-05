Sumo Citrus’s Heart-Shaped Package to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Sumo Citrus, a cross hybrid mix between a mandarin, satsuma, and an orange, is available only a few times a year.

This Valentine’s Day, Sumo Citrus, is teaming up with Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, to deliver the ultimate citrus experience in the sweetest package.

On Feb. 14, Sumo Citrus fans in New York can put their love to the test with the limited-edition Sumo Citrus Peel the Love Collection featuring 6 Sumo Citrus and nestled into a premium heart-shaped box for $29.99 +tax/fees.

This exclusive bundle is only available for purchase starting on Feb. 14th on Gopuff.com to the first 75 customers in each city, so get your sweet treat before it’s gone.

Known for its incredibly sweet taste, easy to peel skin and iconic Top Knot®, Sumo Citrus makes the perfect gift for surprising your loved ones this season.