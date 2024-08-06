Sun-Maid and ABCmouse Reunite to Inspire Learning and Healthy Snacking for Back-to-School Season

Sun-Maid® Fuels Literacy Donating 2,000 Books to Little Free Libraries Nationwide

FRESNO, Calif. — Sun-Maid Growers of California, maker of innovative snacks that feed imagination one little red box at a time, is thrilled to announce the renewal of its partnership with ABCmouse® Early Learning Academy, the leading digital learning program for children ages 2-8, from Age of Learning, Inc. Together, they aim to promote literacy and a love for learning nationwide.

Through this continued collaboration, each 1oz box in Sun-Maid’s 6-pack of raisins will feature exclusive ABCmouse educational materials, with additional resources available online; including printable worksheets to extend children’s learning experiences. From 120 interactive sight words to creative worksheets, families can access a variety of educational content that promotes literacy and reinforces essential skills all while promoting better-for-you eating habits.

Sun-Maid is also proud to announce its donation of 2,000 books to Little Free Libraries across the country. These books will be distributed to support the mission of Little Free Library in promoting literacy and expanding access to books in communities nationwide.

“Sun-Maid has long been committed to providing snacks that support children’s success in the classroom and nurture their creativity through play,” said Steve Loftus, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sun-Maid. “In recent years, families have had to navigate significant shifts in education, making access to online resources, libraries, and physical books increasingly challenging. ABCmouse and Little Free Library stand as exemplary education and literacy resources, and we’re proud to join forces once again to renew a love for learning, igniting a passion for reading and nourishing young minds this back-to-school season.”

As a whole, Sun-Maid’s back-to-school efforts will have significant reach, including:

An anticipated 22 million cartons of raisins (bundled in packs of six), with access to the Sun-Maid x ABCmouse educational materials available, including ABCmouse 120 sight word flash cards and a link to a dedicated microsite .

. Donation of 2,000 books to the 100 Little Free Libraries sponsored by Sun-Maid; bringing access to books to children throughout the country.

Access for young readers to an estimated 57,200 books shared through the Sun-Maid Little Free Libraries. Each year an estimated 52,000 people visit the Sun-Maid Little Free Libraries.

“ABCmouse has educated millions of children with high-quality education for over a decade. Our extensive research shows that our engaging curriculum not only prepares children for academic success but also fosters a lifelong love of learning,” said Christine Woertink, Senior Vice President of Consumer Product at Age of Learning, Inc. “Through our partnership with Sun-Maid, we’re excited to create impactful moments of learning during snack time, making enriching educational experiences accessible to families in convenient and enjoyable ways.”

Sun-Maid is launching a special sweepstakes on Instagram to further engage with the community. Followers can comment on the title of their favorite childhood book on social media (@sunmaid) for a chance to win an iPad, ABCmouse books, a year-long ABCmouse subscription, and Sun-Maid products. If selected as a winner, Sun-Maid will donate 100 copies of their favorite book to Little Free Libraries across the country. Terms and conditions apply.

The Sun-Maid x ABCmouse packaging is available at retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.sunmaid.com

For media inquiries, please contact: nfenner@quenchagency.com

About Sun-Maid Growers of California:

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmer’s cooperative of hundreds of grower families with vineyards in California’s Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid’s innovative snacks continue to feed imaginations one little red box at a time—because when imagination is used for good, there’s nothing more delicious! Always starting with a whole fruit you can see and taste, Sun-Maid continues to offer trusted go-to snacks that are simple and versatile—imagine that! For more information about Sun-Maid, visit www.sunmaid.com and follow the brand on social media including TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Age of Learning:

Age of Learning® is the leading developer of engaging and effective Pre-K through 5th-grade learning resources that help children build a strong foundation for academic success and a lifelong love of learning. The company’s research-based curriculum, developed by education experts, includes the award-winning ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy , as well as the adaptive, personalized school solutions, My Math Academy ® , My Reading Academy ® , and My Reading Academy Español . Having served over 50 million children worldwide, Age of Learning is a global leader in efforts to advance equity, access, and opportunity for all children. To learn more about Age of Learning, visit www.AgeofLearning.com .

About Little Free Library