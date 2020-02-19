Sun World Announces New South American Licensing Managers

Sun World International Produce February 19, 2020

Sun World International LLC, a leading variety development and licensing company, is pleased to announce the opening of its Peruvian office to build support for licensees in this important region. Pablo Ramirez, who has already been working with Sun World for a number of years, has been appointed Licensing Manager for Peru. Pablo has degrees in agricultural management and engineering and has substantial experience in working for two of Sun World’s licensed marketers (Agricola Chapi SA and Camposol SA) before setting up his own commercial services and trading company.

Pablo is joined by another South American appointee, Daniel Desmartis, who has taken up the role of Licensing Manager for Chile. Daniel is a qualified agronomist who has worked for Gesex and Univiveros companies, both of which are licensees of Sun World. Garth Swinburn, VP Licensing, said along with bolstered technical support for Chile, Peru and Brazil, Sun World looks forward to strengthening our business in South America. We care about the success of our licensees and therefore we are pleased to appoint Pablo and Daniel to further corroborate and strengthen the relationships with our South American licensees.

Key Sun World varieties are marketed under various grape varietal brands such as AUTUMNCRISP®, MIDNIGHT BEAUTY®, SABLE SEEDLESS®, ADORA SEEDLESS®, SCARLOTTA SEEDLESS®, SOPHIA SEEDLESS®, and SUPERIOR SEEDLESS®.

Sun World International is a global variety development and licensing business. Sun World’s mission is to drive growth of fruit breeding, varietal development, and licensing. The California based company has a network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel, North Africa, and South Africa. More information about Sun World International is available at www.sunworldinnovations.com.

Sun World International Names CEO of Fruit Breeding and Licensing Company, Expands Focus

August 14, 2019 Sun World International

David Marguleas has been named CEO of Sun World International LLC (Sun World), board chair Lloys Frates announced. Marguleas most recently served as Sun World’s executive vice president and managed the firm’s breeding, technology and licensing business, Sun World Innovations. Following the recent sale of its farms, Sun World will be the breeding and licensing company’s new name.

Sun World Grants New Fruit Licenses in Chile and Peru

November 21, 2019 Sun World

Sun World International, LLC. has added a Chilean and two Peruvian grape companies, Pronto Exports, Agrícola Interandina, and Sun Fruits, to its list of licensees worldwide. The partnership with Sun World will allow Pronto Exports, Agrícola Interandina, Sun Fruits, to expand and build their table grape profile with Sun World varieties giving them access to domestic and international markets.

Oppy to Market Sun World Proprietary Grapes of Multiple Origins

June 10, 2019 Oppy

“This is meaningful for Oppy because it broadens our grape portfolio with many of the exciting varieties our customers are seeking,” said Bill Poulos, grape category director. “We’re honored to have been selected among the handful of marketers granted a standard import license, which enables us to partner with a wide span of growers throughout the Southern Hemisphere—and beyond—in this innovative program.”