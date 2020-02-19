Sun World Announces New South American Licensing Managers

Sun World International LLC, a leading variety development and licensing company, is pleased to announce the opening of its Peruvian office to build support for licensees in this important region. Pablo Ramirez, who has already been working with Sun World for a number of years, has been appointed Licensing Manager for Peru. Pablo has degrees in agricultural management and engineering and has substantial experience in working for two of Sun World’s licensed marketers (Agricola Chapi SA and Camposol SA) before setting up his own commercial services and trading company.

Pablo is joined by another South American appointee, Daniel Desmartis, who has taken up the role of Licensing Manager for Chile. Daniel is a qualified agronomist who has worked for Gesex and Univiveros companies, both of which are licensees of Sun World. Garth Swinburn, VP Licensing, said along with bolstered technical support for Chile, Peru and Brazil, Sun World looks forward to strengthening our business in South America. We care about the success of our licensees and therefore we are pleased to appoint Pablo and Daniel to further corroborate and strengthen the relationships with our South American licensees.

Key Sun World varieties are marketed under various grape varietal brands such as AUTUMNCRISP®, MIDNIGHT BEAUTY®, SABLE SEEDLESS®, ADORA SEEDLESS®, SCARLOTTA SEEDLESS®, SOPHIA SEEDLESS®, and SUPERIOR SEEDLESS®.

Sun World International is a global variety development and licensing business. Sun World’s mission is to drive growth of fruit breeding, varietal development, and licensing. The California based company has a network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel, North Africa, and South Africa. More information about Sun World International is available at www.sunworldinnovations.com.