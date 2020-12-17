Sun World Appoints New Executive Vice President of Intellectual Property

Sun World International LLC, a leading variety development and licensing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Simpson as Executive Vice President/Intellectual Property.

Simpson, formerly a partner with Sun World’s U.S.-based IP law firm, has been involved in developing Sun World’s licensing business as well as its IP Portfolio for the past 35 years. He holds a degree in BSc Chemistry at Salford University, Manchester, England, a Juris Doctorate at Loyola Law School, Los Angeles and was admitted to the Californian Bar.

Simpson will be responsible for further growing Sun World patent and trademark portfolio while working closely with the broader Sun World team to assess risks, enforce rights and help negotiate solutions worldwide. “Our licensee base has grown from a few growers in Spain and South Africa to approximately 1,600 licensees in most of the world’s fruit-producing regions,” , Sun World CEO David Marguleas said, adding that Simpson’s role emphasizes the growing importance of IP to the Company. “ The growth in Sun World’s IP and customer base and the increasing appeal of our varieties and brands worldwide requires us to remain keenly focused on and vigilant in protecting our investment and that of our licensees in proprietary fruit genetics, new varieties and the IP they comprise.”

Sun World varieties are marketed under various grape varietal brands such as AUTUMNCRISP®, MIDNIGHT BEAUTY®, SABLE SEEDLESS®, ADORA SEEDLESS®, SCARLOTTA SEEDLESS®, SOPHIA SEEDLESS®, and SUPERIOR SEEDLESS®, and stone fruit varietal brands such as BLACK DIAMOND® and HONEYCOT®.

Sun World International LLC is a global variety development and licensing business. Sun World’s mission is to drive the growth of fruit breeding, varietal development, licensing and agricultural technologies. The California-based company has a network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel, North Africa, and South Africa. More information about Sun World International is available at www.sun-world.com.