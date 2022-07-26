Sun World Expands Footprint in Australia

Bakersfield, Calif. USA – Sun World International LLC (Sun World), the global fruit genetics and licensing company, is adding GrapeCo Australia (GrapeCo) and RJN Cua Vineyards (RJN) as licensed grower/marketers in Australia.

This expansion reflects the current market demand for Sun World’s proprietary grape varieties as well as its globally recognized varietal brands. Australia’s strong domestic market and its proximity to Asia makes it a strategically important production region within Sun World’s global supply program.

“This exciting expansion in Australia enables us to increase the supply of our leading grape varieties,” said Garth Swinburn, Sun World’s vice president licensing. “Quality companies such as GrapeCo and RJN further complement our existing licensees both in Australia and further abroad servicing the Asian region,” he added.

Sun World’s existing table grape marketers in Australia include Costa, Fruit Master, Fruitico and Fresh Produce Group of Australia.

The new marketers have been granted rights to distribute fruit from existing and new varieties developed by Sun World, marketed under the company’s powerful varietal brands, such as AUTUMNCRISP®, MIDNIGHT BEAUTY®, SABLE SEEDLESS®, ADORA SEEDLESS®, SCARLOTTA SEEDLESS®, and SONERA SEEDLESS®.

GrapeCo Australia is a family-owned and operated farming and marketing business consisting of 750 hectares of grapes and citrus. GrapeCo Australia’s ‘Hellooo’ brand has become widely recognised through strong vertical integration, providing a strategic difference within the supply chain. “We are excited about the opportunities the Sun World agreement presents, and we look forward to a collaborative working relationship with the team,” noted Adrian Caia, GrapeCo’s Managing director. “This new alliance with Sun World provides us access to a wonderful variety portfolio that complements our current offerings and extends our window of supply. Sun World’s varieties have all the characteristics that a consumer wants and are now demanding,” Caia added.

RJN Cua Vineyards, established in 1973 in sun-soaked Sunraysia, is situated in North West Victoria. Today with a production base of circa 600ha, RJN prides itself on growing, shipping and marketing directly to customers both overseas and domestically. Led by Reg and Nicolina Cua and their two sons Frank and Joey, the RJN team strives to establish and maintain the highest level of customer satisfaction by delivering premium quality table grapes for all markets. Reg Cua, commenting on the announcement, “this partnership with Sun World provides the foundation to grow our business, producing and supplying high-quality tables grapes to the world. We are very excited about our future with Sun World.”

Sun World International is a global variety development and licensing business. Sun World’s mission is to drive the growth of fruit breeding, varietal development, and licensing. The California-based company has a network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel, North Africa, and South Africa. More information about Sun World International is available at www.sun-world.com