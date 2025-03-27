Sun World Expands Global Reach with 5 New AUTUMNCRISP Marketers

Five Industry Leaders Join Sun World’s Growing Network to Bring Premium Table Grapes to More Consumers Worldwide

BAKERSFIELD, Cali. – Sun World, an international leader in produce licensing with one of the largest and longest-running breeding programs, announced the addition of five leading produce companies from Italy to its roster of authorized marketers, marking further expansion of the AUTUMNCRISP® grape network. With a commitment to delivering premium quality and exceptional flavor, these newly authorized partners will help bring AUTUMNCRISP grapes to more retailers and consumers worldwide. This crisp, juicy and refreshingly sweet variety has been quickly solidifying its place as a favorite in the global table grape market.

“This expansion comes at an important time for the market – which has shown an increasing demand for AUTUMNCRISP. Whether it’s someone who is tasting these grapes for the first time or consumers who actively seeks them out in their local retailers, the expansion of licensed marketers strengthens our ability to meet growing global demand for premium table grapes,” said Maurizio Ventura, Europe licensing manager for Sun World International. “By partnering with these five industry leaders in Italy, we are ensuring that more consumers can consistently experience the exceptional quality of AUTUMNCRISP grapes while creating greater opportunities for our growers and retail partners.”

Appointed Marketers

Op Palmieri – Founded in 2019, Op Palmieri specializes in high-quality stone fruit and table grapes, prioritizing innovation and market adaptability. Led by President Alessandro Palmieri, the organization continuously invests in new projects to expand its product offerings and meet evolving consumer demand.

– Founded in 2019, Op Palmieri specializes in high-quality stone fruit and table grapes, prioritizing innovation and market adaptability. Led by President Alessandro Palmieri, the organization continuously invests in new projects to expand its product offerings and meet evolving consumer demand. 2 Erre S.r.l. – Based in Polignano a Mare, Italy, 2 Erre S.r.l. is a leader in table grape production, managing 150 hectares and partnering with local farmers. With a strong retail presence in Germany, Northern Europe and Saudi Arabia, the company is committed to sustainability, having published Apulia’s first agricultural sector Sustainability Report in 2023.

– Based in Polignano a Mare, Italy, 2 Erre S.r.l. is a leader in table grape production, managing 150 hectares and partnering with local farmers. With a strong retail presence in Germany, Northern Europe and Saudi Arabia, the company is committed to sustainability, having published Apulia’s first agricultural sector Sustainability Report in 2023. Royal Fruit Ltd. – Established in 2004, Royal Fruit Ltd. markets table grapes, stone fruit and artichokes, supplying major retailers in Italy and abroad. Led by the Fragasso brothers, the company has grown through quality production and a modern packing facility, becoming a key player in Southern Italy’s fruit and vegetable sector.

– Established in 2004, Royal Fruit Ltd. markets table grapes, stone fruit and artichokes, supplying major retailers in Italy and abroad. Led by the Fragasso brothers, the company has grown through quality production and a modern packing facility, becoming a key player in Southern Italy’s fruit and vegetable sector. Lozupone Import – Export S.R.L. – Specializing in seedless and seeded table grapes and apricots, Lozupone Import – Export S.R.L. distributes across Europe, including Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. With multiple certifications and diverse packaging options, the company serves a wide range of retail and wholesale clients.

– Specializing in seedless and seeded table grapes and apricots, Lozupone Import – Export S.R.L. distributes across Europe, including Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. With multiple certifications and diverse packaging options, the company serves a wide range of retail and wholesale clients. Sant’Andrea Company – A leading producer in Apulia, Sant’Andrea Company cultivates table grapes, stone fruit and a variety of vegetables, ensuring year-round availability. Focused on growth and customer relationships, the company supplies large-scale distributors with high-quality, diverse products.

As part of Sun World’s licensee community, members have access to a range of tools to support their business including a licensee portal, marketing support and regular e-newsletters sharing the latest information on variety development and other updates. To view the full list of current licensees, visit here.

About Sun World International

Sun World International is a global variety development and licensing business. The California-based company has a global network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel and South Africa. In 2024, Sun World acquired BioGold, a South African-based global fruit variety rights manager, trading as Citrogold in South Africa, expanding Sun World’s table grape and stone fruit breeding and licensing portfolio to include citrus, mango and avocados. More information about Sun World is available at sun-world.com.