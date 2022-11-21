Sun World Expands Southern Hemisphere Marketer Footprint

Bakersfield, Calif. – Sun World International, LLC (Sun World), announced it has added several new companies to its global Licensed Distributor lineup. These include three newly licensed marketers in Brazil, (Agrobras, Coopexvale and Ebraz), four newly licensed marketers in Chile (Agrofruta, Chilfresh, Frutícola & Exportadora Atacama Ltd and Greenvic), and three new licensed marketers in Peru (EL Pedregal, Corporacion Agrolatina and MIGIVA Group).

“We are proud to welcome these grape producer-marketers to the Sun World community and pleased to expand our distribution channels to fulfill increasing market demand for Sun World’s leading table grape brands to be enjoyed by retailers and consumers worldwide,” Sun World VP Licensing Garth Swinburn said.

The new marketers have been granted rights to distribute fruit from existing and future fruit varieties developed by Sun World, and marketed under the company’s powerful brands, such as AUTUMNCRISP®, MIDNIGHT BEAUTY®, SABLE SEEDLESS®, ADORA SEEDLESS®, and SCARLOTTA SEEDLESS®.

Agrobras is a family-owned company founded in 1986, with production areas located in Casa Nova, Juazeiro and Petrolina, Brazil. The company’s operations are spread over 930 hectares of which 700 hectares are mangoes and 230 hectares are table grapes, supplying both the domestic and international market.

Coopexvale, founded in 2000, is one of Brazil’s main grape cooperatives, made up of approximately 21 grape growers. The company has a strong presence in the Brazilian domestic market, supplying table grapes to 23 states and exporting to international markets including, Germany, Netherland, England, Scandinavia, United States, Canada, Argentina and Uruguay.

Ebraz started as a trading company in 1989 and commenced its farming operations in 1992. 33 years of hard work and continuous investments in new varieties have made Ebraz an important grower-packer-exporter of Brazilian fresh fruits. Their mango and grape farms are grown over more than 1,300 hectares.

Agrofruta, was founded in 1986 with the idea to grow, pack and ship its own fruit, with the strong support and commitment of its internal production team. Since then, Agrofruta has been growing its idea over 1,800 hectares spread across 11 farms from Copiapo in the North, and through the Chilean Central Valley from San Felipe down to San Javier. Their production currently provides an assortment of fresh fruits that include, table grapes, cherries, apples, pears, kiwis, blueberries and walnuts.

Chilfresh was formed in 1993 with the objective to assist growers and importers alike to achieve better results. It started as a part-time job and a one-man-show, working from an apartment in Santiago. Today the company consists of a team of dedicated professionals, a first-rate supply base of growers and exporters in Chile, Peru and Argentina and a loyal and trustworthy customer base in Asia supplying various fruits including flowers, grapes, avocados, cherries, kiwis, plums, apples, blueberries and more.

Frutícola & Exportadora Atacama Ltd. was created in 1983. Their grape, citrus and avocado plantation is spread over 1,800 hectares. The company’s partnership with leading genetic programs diversifies their portfolio offering of leading grape, citrus, and avocado varieties to the domestic and international market.

Greenvic, for over 30 years, has been committed to produce and export the finest organic fruits. Tracing its roots to the rural farmlands of Chile, operations have since grown to include a strong international presence in the produce industry.

El Pedregal, the 26-year-old fruit company, specializes in table grapes, with the mission to grow and deliver unique and fresh fruit to our customers around the world. We do this by selecting the best varieties and putting a lot of effort into producing them with the most modern cultivation techniques.

Corporacion Agrolatina has been recognized in the fresh fruit market as one of the leading growers of grapes, avocados and pomegranates from Peru. Its table grape farms stretch across 850+ hectares, hosting 13 table grape varieties that is available from November to February. These varieties are exported to more than 16 countries spread across the major markets.

MIGIVA Group, is a solid business group of diversified companies operating in Peru. The Group provides products and services of extraordinary quality in the national and international market the Agriculture, Aquaculture, Fisheries/Maritime, and Construction/Real Estate sectors.

Sun World International LLC is a global variety development and licensing business. Sun World’s mission is to drive the growth of fruit breeding, varietal development, licensing, and agricultural technologies. The California-based company has a network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel, North Africa, and South Africa. More information about Sun World International is available at www.sun-world.com.