Sun World Grants Additional Import License to Star Produce for Canada

Palm Desert, California – Sun World International LLC., has added a Canadian importer, Star Produce, to its panel of licensed importers. Their appointment brings the company’s panel of licensed importers to 11 licensees, further expanding the supply and distribution of Sun World’s proprietary grape varieties throughout North America and Canada.

Star Produce joins a select list of Sun World import licensees in North America, including Camposol Fresh USA, The Oppenheimer Group, Dayka & Hackett, Divine Flavor International, Dole Fresh Fruit Co., Fresh Flavor International; North American Produce Buyers, Summit Produce, Vanguard Direct, and William H. Kopke Jr., Inc./Southern Fruit Import Co. Each of these companies holds a license to distribute and market Sun World’s full line of proprietary grapes in the United States and Canada from licensed Chilean, Peruvian, Brazilian and South African suppliers, whose nominations by Sun World licensed marketers throughout the southern hemisphere led to their selection. The licenses include the right to utilize the California company’s varietal brand trademarks such as AUTUMNCRISP®, MIDNIGHT BEAUTY® and SCARLOTTA SEEDLESS®.

“We are pleased to appoint Star Produce, to further bolster our presence in the global fruit trade,” said Garth Swinburn, vice president of licensing for Sun World. “We’re confident that providing further access to our extraordinary grape varieties will allow our licensed growers to maximize their revenues, while increasing consumer exposure to our grapes and our varietal brands,” he added.

Star Produce was founded in 1989, and is one of Canada’s largest table grape importers. “We are very proud to become an official licensed importer of Sun World grape varieties, Star Produce President Jarrett Little said, adding “the opportunity to source premium varietal brands such as AUTUMNCRISP® and SABLE SEEDLESS® from South American and South African table grape programs compliments our “Big Taste” line of fruits and vegetables.”

Sun World varieties are marketed under various grape varietal brands such as AUTUMNCRISP®, MIDNIGHT BEAUTY®, SABLE SEEDLESS®, ADORA SEEDLESS®, SCARLOTTA SEEDLESS®, SOPHIA SEEDLESS®, and SUPERIOR SEEDLESS®, and stone fruit varietal brands such as BLACK DIAMOND® and HONEYCOT®.

Sun World International LLC is a global variety development and licensing business. Sun World’s mission is to drive the growth of fruit breeding, varietal development, licensing and agricultural technologies. The California-based company has a network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel, North Africa, and South Africa. More information about Sun World International is available at www.sun-world.com.