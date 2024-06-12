Sun World International Partners with Giant Eagle for AUTUMNCRISP Rollout 

Sampling, multi-channel marketing and social media influencers draw shoppers to Giant Eagle to “Taste the Crisp”

PITTSBURGH — As part of its ongoing commitment and investment to its licensee community and its retail partners, Sun World International collaborated with Giant Eagle, Inc. for an omnichannel marketing campaign encouraging shoppers to sample and purchase AUTUMNCRISP® brand table grapes at all Giant Eagle and Market District locations.

Giant Eagle is one of the nation’s leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailers with locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. Last August, Sun World unveiled its intent to market AUTUMNCRISP® brand as the first globally branded table grape available year-round with a global consumer marketing campaign aimed at driving awareness and trial for the giant, crispy and juicy green grapes.

Sun World’s collaboration with Giant Eagle resulted in more than 21 million impressions, the latest milestone in its AUTUMNCRISP® marketing campaign, and to date has featured:

Giant Eagle hosted more than 50 sampling events at its stores throughout the region.

Sun World integrated with Giant Eagle’s retail media network for a full-funnel, omnichannel marketing approach including email marketing, social media promotions and advertising across Giant Eagle’s mobile app and website, as well as video content on the fuel pumps at the company’s convenience-store division, GetGo.

Sun World created signage and displays for each location.

Sun World conducted a test campaign in the Columbus, Ohio, market with billboards in proximity to select stores featuring big bold images of AUTUMNCRISP® with inviting “Experience the Crissssp” message.

Sun World furthered its Columbus outreach by securing and collaborating with multiple area food- and lifestyle-focused social media influencers for exciting Instagram and TikTok content.

“We’re so excited to be offering AUTUMNCRISP® to our guests. Tasting is believing, and we encourage everyone to visit our stores to experience the unique, juicy sweetness,” said Tom Eynon, senior director of produce and floral at Giant Eagle, Inc. “Customers have loved the crispness of the grapes at our sampling events, filling their carts to take them home and coming back for more. This has been a phenomenally performing grape brand.”

“We are in the early stages of our global AUTUMNCRISP® marketing launch, and retail activations such as our Giant Eagle collaboration are key in creating awareness and momentum for this big, delicious grape,” said Elena Hernandez, director of global marketing insights, Sun World International. “Even though we are conducting a worldwide rollout for the grape, local and regional activations are key. We are constantly assessing partnerships to help bring the full force of sampling, social promotion and digital advertising to drive shopper traffic to the stores to taste and buy AUTUMNCRISP®.”

“We’re grateful for Giant Eagle’s focused promotion that has helped us create new AUTUMNCRISP® loyalists,” Hernandez added. “This truly has been a win for Sun World, our licensee community and Giant Eagle!”

Ready to taste and learn more? Explore AUTUMNCRISP® on Instagram and TikTok at @autumncrispgrapes online at AUTUMNCRISPGrapes.com.

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine’s largest private corporations list, is one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $11.4 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

About Sun World International

Sun World International is a global variety development and licensing business. The California-based company has a global network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel and South Africa. In 2023, Sun World launched a global marketing campaign for its iconic AUTUMNCRISP® brand seedless green grapes. This effort, anticipated to be the largest ever for a branded grape, is designed to drive demand and increase revenue for the company’s international network of licensees. More information about Sun World is available at sun-world.com.