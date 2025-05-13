Sun World Ushers in Early Grape Season with Strong Start for RUBY RUSH

The early-season red seedless grape is proving its value to growers; now cultivated in 10 countries with production expanding

BAKERSFIELD, Cali. – Sun World International, an international leader in produce licensing with one of the largest and longest-running private breeding programs, is kicking off the 2025 grape season with the powerful debut of its newest proprietary variety, Sugrafiftythree, marketed in the RUBY RUSH brand. This early-season red seedless grape, named for its radiant color, crisp texture and bold sweetness, has quickly proven its value to growers worldwide — driving strong early adoption and accelerating new growth opportunities across the premium table grapes sector.

With multiple successful field trials, widespread licensee excitement, and plantings underway, Sugrafiftythree has rapidly established itself as the early-season red grape variety of choice. Its standout attributes — early availability, natural coloring, high yield potential and exceptional consumer appeal — are filling a critical gap left by traditional varieties that often struggle with coloration and consistency.

“Sugrafiftythree, as RUBY RUSH, isn’t just another early-season option — it’s a new benchmark. This season, Sugrafiftythree is helping us meet the market earlier and sets a new standard for early-season fruit,” said Pablo Ramirez, vice president of licensing at Sun World International. “Growers and retailers alike are seeing firsthand how RUBY RUSH delivers on the color, flavor and crunch that consumers crave, while offering earlier harvest windows, stronger margins and new category excitement. In key geographies like Chile, Peru, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, Egypt, Italy, Spain, USA, Mexico, Israel and Portugal are already driving momentum for the season ahead.”

Driven by its performance, Sugrafiftythree has become the fastest variety to advance through commercialization in Sun World’s history. Building on this success, Sun World hosted two exclusive field days in Chile earlier this year, with nine additional events planned across Egypt, Mexico, Italy, Brazil, Peru, South Africa and Australia — offering growers a firsthand look at the potential of this category-shaping variety.

With global cultivation rapidly expanding and production volumes rising, Surafiftythree represents a significant growth opportunity for growers and marketers seeking to differentiate their portfolios and meet early-season demand with premium fruit.

Now cultivated in more than 10 countries, Sugrafiftythree is continuing to expand as growers recognize its early-season advantages and market potential. With increased production on the horizon, Sun World remains focused on supporting licensees and ensuring wider market availability in the RUBY RUSH brand to engage and grow consumer interest in the coming seasons.

Sun World International is a global variety development and licensing business. The California-based company has a global network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel and South Africa. In 2024, Sun World acquired BioGold, a South African-based global fruit variety rights manager, trading as Citrogold in South Africa, expanding Sun World’s table grape and stone fruit breeding and licensing portfolio to include citrus, mango and avocados. More information about Sun World is available at sun-world.com