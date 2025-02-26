Suncandy Citrus Signs World Champion Hallie Clarke as Brand Ambassador

HALTON HILLS, ON – SunCandy Citrus is proud to announce, as part of their commitment to nourishing and empowering young Canadians, a new partnership with one of Canada’s most exciting young sports stars.

Hallie Clarke of Brighton, Ontario, the youngest-ever World Champion in Skeleton racing, has been selected as a brand ambassador for SunCandy Citrus, a brand that dares young people to Peel the Possibility in 2025, with over 8 tantalizing fresh citrus products in market including pink-centred Cara Cara oranges, easy-to-peel clementine mandarins, ruby-hued blood oranges and a variety of every day citrus products across the North American continent.

At just 19 years old, Hallie Clarke made history by claiming the 2024 World Skeleton Champion-ship title in Winterberg, Germany—just one year after winning the World Junior Championship at the same track. Her meteoric rise in the sport has earned her recognition as one of Canada’s top Olympic hopefuls. Hallie Clarke also slides into the history books this month in St-Moritz, Switzerland as the first skeleton athlete ever to hold both the senior and junior World Champion-ship titles at the same time.

“At SunCandy, we’re passionate about empowering the next generation to make healthy choices that drive their success,” says Christian Sarraino, Co-CEO of Fresh Taste Produce. “Hallie’s unwavering dedication, discipline, and impressive achievements on the world stage perfectly embody our values. We’re thrilled to support Hallie on her Olympic journey and celebrate the sweetness of her success, one delicious and healthy snack at a time.”

SunCandy has also supported Breakfast Clubs of Canada in a long-term charitable partnership, with the same goal of illuminating citrus as cornerstone to a healthy, energizing diet to fuel success in the academic setting for underprivileged youth.

As part of this new partnership, Clarke will proudly display the SunCandy logo on her helmet, speed suit, and sled, representing the brand at key events around the world. In addition, she will play a prominent role in SunCandy’s upcoming Peel the Possibility marketing campaign bringing a vibrant, fresh energy to the brand.

Clarke’s rapid success in the skeleton world has made her a rising star with a promising future. Reflecting on the partnership, she shares, “I’m truly honoured by this collaboration and proud to partner with a global brand that shares my values. SunCandy Citrus is more than just a healthy snack – it’s a symbol of the passion, energy, and dedication that drives me to succeed. I’m thrilled to join the SunCandy team and inspire others to fuel their own active lifestyles.”

About SunCandy Citrus

SunCandy Citrus sources premium citrus varieties from the world’s finest growers, assuring Canadian families have access to the highest quality citrus year-round. Visit www.suncandy.com and Instagram @suncandycitrus

About Bobsleigh Canada

Bobsleigh CANADA Skeleton is a non-profit organization and the national governing body for the sports of bobsleigh and skeleton in Canada. With the support of the Government of Canada, Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, Bobsleigh CANADA Skeleton develops champions in the community, on and off the track, who have a passion for bobsleigh and skeleton. Please visit us at www.bobsleighcanadaskeleton.ca.