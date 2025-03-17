Sunkist Closes Strategic Investment in Sienz to Accelerate Innovation Pipeline and New Technology Development

Sunkist Growers, Inc. Produce March 17, 2025

Valencia, Calif.  Sunkist Growers acquired a minority stake in Sienz, a global leader in fruit and vegetable packinghouse technology. With this strategic investment, Sienz assumed full responsibility for providing critical parts, service, and ongoing support to Sunkist’s packinghouse equipment customers worldwide. Sienz will also collaborate with Sunkist to develop new technologies.

“This investment represents our commitment to innovation,” said Lisa Park, Chief Financial Officer at Sunkist Growers, Inc. “With Sienz, we are ensuring that our customers have access to best-in-class technology and service they’ve come to expect. Our aspirations do not end at the packinghouses but extend to the full value chain – seed to consumer. We need to collect the right data, leverage automation, and apply AI where necessary to deliver the best results for our members, and Sienz can help Sunkist get there.”

Sebastian Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of Sienz, shared, “We’re excited about this new chapter with Sunkist, and we are fully committed to ensuring our strategic alliance delivers exceptional value. Our team will provide top-tier support to ensure all Sunkist customers are well taken care of with our advanced technology and service solutions.”

Sunkist and Sienz remain committed to a seamless transition, with both teams actively engaging customers to provide ongoing updates and support.

About Sienz: Sienz is a global leader in providing innovative technology solutions for fruit and vegetable packinghouses. Founded by industry pioneers, Sienz specializes in advanced optical sorting, grading, and packing equipment designed to enhance efficiency and product quality. Committed to sustainability and customer satisfaction, Sienz partners with growers and packers worldwide to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving demands of the fresh produce industry. For more information, visit www.sienz.com.

About Sunkist Growers, Inc.: Sunkist Growers is a citrus marketing cooperative, founded in 1893, which is owned by and operated for over one thousand family farmers growing citrus in California and Arizona. For more information, visit www.sunkist.com.

Related Articles

Produce

Sunkist Research and Technical Services Launches Next Generation, Citrus Fruit Sorter That’s Powered by Google AI

Sunkist Research and Technical Services Produce June 2, 2022

The sorting and grading of citrus fruit just got a lot easier thanks to the fully-automated Sunsortai® machine, a next-generation sorter from Sunkist Research and Technical Services. The revolutionary new sorter uses Google AI technology to assess the inherent quality of each piece it processes, including any potential defects.