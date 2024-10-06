Sunkist Commits to Fruit Donations with Brighter Bites to Promote Healthier Eating Habits Among Children and Families

Valencia, Calif. — As part of its commitment to instilling healthy eating habits and improving well-being at home, Sunkist Growers, Inc., is proud to continue its partnership with Brighter Bites, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating healthier communities by providing families with fresh produce and nutrition education. Through this collaboration, Sunkist will donate premium oranges, easy-peel mandarins, and other in-season citrus favorites to Brighter Bites programs in Bakersfield, California.

With donations already underway, Sunkist is showing its commitment to providing a variety of high-quality citrus fruits to Brighter Bites distribution programs within Bakersfield schools and community centers in the area. Each in-season Sunkist citrus varietal offers its own unique flavor profiles and health benefits, and these donations will provide a valuable source of vitamins and nutrients to hundreds of underserved families, ensuring nutritious options throughout the school year.

“At Sunkist, we are passionate about delivering fresh, nutritious citrus to communities that need it most,” said Jamie Sells, Vice President of Sales at Sunkist Growers, Inc. “By joining forces with Brighter Bites, we’re able to directly support children and families in Bakersfield with fresh fruit access, inspiring healthy habits that can last a lifetime.”

Since its founding in 2012, Brighter Bites has expanded its reach, providing fresh produce and nutrition education to more than one million families across the United States. This partnership with Sunkist will offer an even wider selection of fresh fruit options to the communities it serves and strengthen efforts in Bakersfield, a city where the need for fresh food and wellness education is high.

“I have been fortunate enough to work with Sunkist in a variety of ways over four decades, and they have always been amazing to work with,” said Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. “I am deeply grateful to see the generosity and commitment they have shown in supporting our mission to create brighter futures for kids and families in Bakersfield, California, and across the country. Their partnership not only helps us to provide fresh, nutritious produce to those who need it most, but it also shows how the produce industry can come together to fight food insecurity and encourage a healthier tomorrow.”

Families in Bakersfield will also have a chance to participate in Brighter Bites’ nutrition education programs, which provide hands-on guidance on how to incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into everyday meals, ensuring that local families receive high-quality produce and the nutritional education necessary to make informed choices about their diets—a true recipe for success.

About Sunkist Growers, Inc.

Founded in 1893, Sunkist Growers, Inc. is a cooperative of family farms that is dedicated to growing and marketing the highest quality citrus fruits. As one of the world’s most recognized brands, Sunkist is committed to delivering fresh, healthy, and delicious products to consumers around the globe. For more information, visit www.sunkist.com.

About Brighter Bites

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 65 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than one million individuals (including teachers) in Austin, Bakersfield, Dallas, Houston, Las Cruces, Phoenix, New York City, Salinas, San Antonio, Southwest Florida, and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. To learn more about Brighter Bites, visit www.brighterbites.org.