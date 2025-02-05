Sunkist Growers and Fruit Growers Supply Donates $100,000 to the American Red Cross for California Wildfire Relief

Valencia, Calif. – Sunkist Growers, Inc. and Fruit Growers Supply Company, Los Angeles-based cooperatives, have announced a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross in support of the 2025 California Wildfire Response, reinforcing its commitment to communities impacted by the devastating wildfires across the state.

In addition to this financial contribution, Sunkist has donated fresh citrus to local food banks—including the LA Food Bank—ensuring those affected have access to fresh and nutritious food. The cooperative’s affiliate, Fruit Growers Supply (FGS), has provided packaging materials to support relief distribution efforts.

“California is our home, and these efforts reflect our deep commitment to supporting the communities that have supported us for generations,” said Jim Phillips, President and CEO of Sunkist Growers, Inc. and Fruit Growers Supply Company. “At Sunkist and FGS, we stand with our communities in times of crisis and remain focused on providing wildfire relief—whether through financial aid, fresh citrus donations, or essential supplies—so those affected receive the help they need.”

As grower-owned cooperatives, each with over a century of history in California, Sunkist and FGS remain steadfast in their mission to support recovery efforts following natural disasters. From food donations to long-term partnerships with organizations like the American Red Cross, Sunkist, and FGS continue to demonstrate their commitment to supporting the people and places they serve.

For more information on how you can support wildfire relief, visit the American Red Cross Website.

Sunkist Growers is a citrus marketing cooperative, founded in 1893, which is owned and operated by more than a thousand growers of family farmers growing citrus in California and Arizona. For more information, visit www.sunkist.com.

Founded in 1907, Fruit Growers Supply Company is the oldest non-profit supply cooperative in the nation, serving the agricultural industry with products and services for growing, harvesting, packaging and shipping. For more information visit https://fruitgrowers.com.

