Sunkist Launches New Merchandising Solutions for Citrus Season

Addressing Retailers’ In-store Needs with Space-Saving, Buildable Displays

Valencia, Calif. — California citrus season is just around the corner, and Sunkist Growers, Inc., is unveiling a fresh set of merchandising options for retailers. These new offerings provide versatile, real estate-efficient solutions that align with the retailer’s in-store display needs and showcase the full range of Sunkist fresh citrus options.

In response to the growing demand for sustainable and uncluttered in-store environments, Sunkist’s new merchandising options are designed to be sleek, functional, and easily adaptable to various retail footprints. The buildable display solutions maximize shelf space while maintaining structured and eye-catching citrus destinations for Sunkist Navels, Caras, Bloods, lemons, California mandarins, grapefruit, and multi-variety pack options.

“Our new merchandising solutions were designed with the evolving needs of our retailers in mind,” said Cassie Howard, Senior Director of Category Management and Marketing at Sunkist Growers, Inc. “We’ve created displays and point-of-sale (POS) materials with the ability to fit with any space while offering flexibility and aesthetic appeal, making it easier to highlight the quality and variety of our citrus offerings in a way that resonates with their shoppers.”

As consumer interest in fresh citrus rises, Sunkist remains committed to providing retailers with merchandising solutions that drive sales while fostering an exceptional shopping and educational experience. These new options reflect Sunkist’s ongoing dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its retail partners. In preparation for the upcoming season, Sunkist marketing worked closely with its sales team, surveying team members and measuring customer feedback relevant to its merchandising toolkit and shopper-marketing programs. With limited floor space often being a primary challenge, our new space-efficient displays are engineered to fit seamlessly into any story layout. Additionally, retailers can tailor displays and secondary materials based on available space and inventory throughout the season, as the buildable and modular designs allow for easy customization, ensuring citrus is prominently featured during key shopper milestones without overwhelming the sales floor.

“We know retailers are very interested in going big for peak season and holidays,” added Howard. “From our variety-specific lineup to our multi-varietal toolkit, we now have interchangeable messaging options throughout the season. From bins, stackable towers, and display wraps to clip cards, wobblers, channel rails, bin headers, and posters, Sunkist has something in-store all season long to help drive sales and reach your store goals.”

Sunkist’s merchandising units are designed to present the full scope of citrus offerings in a unified and engaging manner, ensuring consistency across the entire citrus category. Available nationwide, contact your local Sunkist sales rep to learn more about Sunkist’s latest merchandising solutions.