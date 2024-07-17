Sunkist Revamps Merchandising Program for Valencia Oranges with Exclusive Back-to-School Giveaways  

Valencia, Calif. – Valencia orange season is here, and Sunkist has new merchandising tips to help retailers sell larger value packs and build impactful summer displays. Sunkist is also unveiling an exciting back-to-school giveaway, offering families a chance to win a Sunkist-themed prize package as they prepare for the new school year.

Circana data shows that citrus is an integral part of consumers’ shopping baskets throughout the summer, and consumers prefer to make in-store produce purchases, especially oranges. Building effective displays that put the Sunkist brand at the epicenter of the customer shopping journey is an effective solution for retailers to drive the category throughout the Valencia season.

“Valencia oranges are off to a good start this season, with volume up nearly 35 percent in June compared to the same time last year, according to Circana,” said Cassie Howard, Sr. Director of Category Management and Marketing at Sunkist Growers, Inc. “Valencia oranges are a summer favorite and perfect for juicing – this program will enhance their visibility and appeal in the marketplace.”

According to a Sunkist-commissioned study, over 15 percent of orange shoppers report buying oranges as an impulse purchase, further stressing the importance of adding engaging and interactive displays at the store level. Sunkist’s new ready-to-wrap merchandising offerings include bilingual Latin-inspired pallet bin wraps and a back-to-school-themed pallet bin wrap as consumers prepare for back-to-school shopping as early as July.

“Back-to-school season is an important time for families, and we want to make it as enjoyable and stress-free as possible,” added Howard. “This giveaway is a way to give back to our loyal customers and help them better prepare for a successful school year with new ways to instill healthy habits into their kids’ lunchboxes.”

The Sunkist Back-to-School Sweepstakes runs July 8 through September 14, 2024, where citrus lovers can enter for a chance to win awesome back-to-school prizes – an excellent way for retailers to engage with their shoppers this summer. Additionally, the QR-codes on the new bin wrap designs lead directly to the sweepstakes, where consumers can learn more about the contest.

Valencia oranges are available now through October and are uniquely the only California-grown orange variety available in-stores during the summer amongst a sea of imported fruit options. Contact your local Sunkist sales rep to learn more about the sweepstakes.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S. states and D.C. only. Must be at least 18. To enter, visit https://www.sunkist.com/backtoschoolsweepstakes/. Ends Saturday, September 14, 2024. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited. Subject to Official Rules .

Sunkist Growers is a citrus marketing cooperative, founded in 1893, which is owned by and operated for thousands of family farmers growing citrus in California and Arizona. For more information, visit www.sunkist.com.