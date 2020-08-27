Sunrise Fresh Dried Fruits Now on Walmart.com

Sunrise Fresh, LLC announced that two sizes of their famous Dried Cherries, as well as Dried Blueberries and Apples are now available on Walmart.com.

Consumers will have the convenience of purchasing either 8 oz. or 16 oz. bags of Dried Sweet Cherries, 6 oz. bags of Blueberries or 5oz. bags of Apples and having them delivered to their home or place of business.

“We’re excited about partnering with Walmart to make our Dried Fruits available to more consumers.” stated Case Samuel, VP of Sales, “We had a little delay getting on-board with Walmart, due to the pandemic and the effect on warehouse capabilities, but once we were listed, our fruits became immediate best-sellers!”

All Sunrise Fresh Naturally Dried Fruits are 100% Fruit, with no added sugar, no preservatives; “…only the Fruit!” Every SKU is naturally Gluten-free Non-GMO, 100% Vegan and Kosher Certified.

Stockton, California-based Sunrise Fresh, LLC is a family-owned and operated grower, producer and processor of premium dried fruits and nuts. Started in 2003, Sunrise Fresh is dedicated to providing the world with the finest natural dried fruit. The company offers retail bags, foodservice ingredients and bulk boxes of our fruit to a variety of different clients worldwide.