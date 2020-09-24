Sunset and Brighter Bites Ready to Rock PMA’s Fresh Summit

Kingsville, ON – SUNSET® and Brighter Bites® are joining forces to do some good in the produce world and have some fun while doing so. The two organizations are partnering in a groundbreaking virtual event for the produce industry that will help raise funds to support the Brighter Bites mission of delivering fresh produce to families who need it most.

“With the produce world going virtual for this year’s PMA Fresh Summit, we didn’t want to compromise on the opportunity to get the industry together to have some fun and keep the SUNSET® Rocks tradition going,” says Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce. “With Brighter Bites, we saw an opportunity to look at the event through a different lens this year and give to the families that have been hit hard by the pandemic.”

The first-ever virtual SUNSET® Rocks event will take place during the PMA Fresh Summit and will still feature a surprise, big-name recording artist as it has for the past 10 years. Previous acts have included; Steven Page, Tone Loc, Flo Rida, One Republic, Kid Rock, Poison, Bryan Adams, Pitbull, Duran Duran and Maroon 5.

The team has worked on fun ways to make the virtual experience feel immersive and still have the sense of connection that has been so valued in the past. This year, the event will be calling on sponsors and spectators to raise funds for the Brighter Bites cause. It will also feature the front-line workers within the produce industry that have been critical in maintaining a strong supply of fresh produce throughout the ongoing pandemic.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with SUNSET® on the SUNSET® Rocks event. This will go so far in helping so many people in need,” says Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. “The ability for the industry to come together and make a difference in the lives of people who need our help is truly what I love the most about the produce world. And to do it in such a fun and creative way is something we can all look forward to.”

PMA CEO Cathy Burns has offered the support of the PMA in attracting a large audience for the event: “This year has presented a multitude of unique challenges and opportunities and I continue to be inspired by our industry’s response,” said Burns. “With the Fresh Summit virtual forum focused on content, community, and connections, I am thrilled that the popular SUNSET® Rocks event will not only provide an incredible opportunity to come together and connect, but that it will also serve as a platform to support our strategic partner Brighter Bites and its critical work to get fresh fruits and vegetables to children and families in at-risk communities. Thanks to the leadership of Paul Mastronardi and his team, all registered Fresh Summit guests will have a wonderful way to catch up and help further our vision to grow a healthier world.”

With an expanded invitation list and some exciting surprises in store, SUNSET® Rocks is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience that will also have a big impact on the lives of the people most important to the industry – the families that enjoy our produce each day.

About SUNSET®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, SUNSET® grows and markets nationally recognized brands, including Campari®, Angel Sweet®, and Flavor Bombs® tomatoes. SUNSET® has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries.

To learn more about SUNSET®, visit sunsetgrown.com or read our past releases.

About Brighter Bites

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided more than 30 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than 350,000 individuals (including teachers!) in Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York City, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, and Southwest Florida. The Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) named Brighter Bites the winner of the 2018 PHA Impact Award. In 2016, Brighter Bites won the Texas Health Champion Award. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit BrighterBites.org.

About Produce Marketing Association

Produce Marketing Association (PMA) is the leading trade association representing companies from every segment of the global produce and floral supply chain. PMA helps members grow by providing connections that expand business opportunities and increase sales and consumption. For more information, visit www.pma.com. Fresh Summit is PMA’s annual global meeting bringing together the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain. Registration is open now and all those interested can register here.