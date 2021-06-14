SUNSET Flavor Prevails at Greenhouse Competition Awards

Kingsville, ON – Leaders in flavor: it’s what SUNSET® is best known for. At this year’s 14th Annual Leamington Greenhouse Competition, flavor prevailed once again, as the company earned the most awards, including the most first place awards, during the two-day competition.

SUNSET® saw a repeat performance for Best Overall Strawberry by its WOW™ dreamberry™, and also repeated its win for Best Overall Cucumbers with its mini seedless cucumber. ONE SWEET® Cucumbers and Qukes™ won top spots in the cocktail cucumber category. The uniquely striped ALOHA™ pepper won Best Specialty Bell Pepper and YOWZERS!™ red chili peppers won Best Specialty Hot Pepper; SUNSET® orange bell pepper also received first place in its category. And finally, Campari® won best cocktail tomato, further proving its position as The Tomato Lover’s Tomato®.

“Flavor comes first in everything we do, always,” says Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce. “Flavor brings people together; it’s a part of our conversations, it’s a part of falling in love with food and remembering that exact moment you tasted something incredible

– and we are providing that experience. Receiving these awards is always an honour, and it’s a humbling feeling to be recognized and supported by our local community.”

Each entry is judged through a blind taste test by a panel of experts, including representatives from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Affairs, chefs, and produce managers.

The annual greenhouse competition is hosted by R.E.A.C.H. International, a locally funded charitable organization. Proceeds from the competition are used to support the development of schools and clinics in Uganda.

