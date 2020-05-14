SUNSET Takes the Prize at Yesterday’s Virtual CPMA

Kingsville, ON – Things just got a little sweeter for SUNSET®, who recently received the Best Snackable Product award at the CPMA Virtual New Product Showcase for their newest on-the-vine snacking tomato, Honey Bombs™. With the cancellation of Canada’s largest produce trade show due to COVID-19, the CPMA took to a virtual platform to display the latest in product and packaging innovation.

“Our Bombs™ lineup has had such an overwhelming response from customers and consumers, first with Flavor Bombs® and then Sugar Bombs®,” says Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce. “Honey Bombs™ offers the same explosive flavor that consumers come to expect with our brand and is already garnering the same cult-like attention as our other Bombs tomatoes.”

Honey Bombs is the newest addition to the uber successful Bombs™ lineup of snacking tomatoes. These golden sweet cherry tomatoes-on-the-vine offer a sweet-like-honey taste and pack a perfect crunch. Their explosive flavor, vibrant color, and aromatic crunch make them ideal for snacking, salads, and appetizers and their beautiful foil-detailed packaging helps them stand out on shelf.

“While our circumstances have changed tremendously over the past several months, it’s fantastic to see how the industry is still connecting virtually and celebrating innovations in fresh produce,” continues Paul. “We are thrilled to receive this award for one of our latest produce innovations.”

Honey Bombs was one of 56 products that entered the CPMA Virtual New Product Showcase which were displayed on Twitter under the hashtag #2020NPS. Products were judged by a panel of industry experts.

About SUNSET®

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, SUNSET® grows and markets nationally recognized brands, including Campari®, Angel Sweet®, and Flavor Bombs® tomatoes. SUNSET® has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries. To learn more about SUNSET®, visit sunsetgrown.com