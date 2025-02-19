Sunshine Sweet Corn Farmers of Florida Announce $5,000 in Prizes for Second Annual ‘Comin’ in Hot’ Merchandising Contest

FLORIDA – Sunshine Sweet Corn Farmers of Florida, a collective of fresh sweet corn growers and shippers in Florida, is turning up the heat once again with its second annual “Comin’ In Hot” Merchandising Display Contest—offering $5,000 in prizes to reward the most creative and effective retail displays.

The contest will run from March 20 through May 20, 2025, coinciding with peak Florida sweet corn season. This allows retailers to showcase Sunshine Sweet Corn’s versatility, flavor, and shopper appeal. This year, retailers are encouraged to create displays that pair sweet corn with bold, complementary flavors like hot sauce, chili powder, cotija cheese, and cilantro to drive sales and shopper engagement.

Displays will be judged on creativity, visual appeal, and cross-merchandising effectiveness, with prizes awarded as follows:

Grand Prize: $2,500 | 2nd Place: $1,000 | 3rd Place: $500 | 10 Honorable Mentions: $100 each

Retailers can request a free merchandising display kit at www.comininhotfromflorida.com to help design eye-catching displays that inspire customers with fresh meal ideas. Entries must feature Sunshine Sweet Corn and be on display for at least two weeks.

Sunshine Sweet Corn’s “Comin’ in Hot” contest is the perfect opportunity for retailers to boost sales, enhance the shopping experience, and inspire customers to explore the endless possibilities of Florida-grown sweet corn. Photo entries will be accepted from March 20 through May 20, and winners will be announced in June.

For full contest details and entry information, visit https://www.cominginhotfromflorida.com/.

About Sunshine Sweet Corn Farmers of Florida (SSCFF)

Sunshine Sweet Corn Farmers of Florida, Inc. (SSCFF) is comprised of 18 grower companies and nine handler companies who joined together to promote and market their corn under the Sunshine Sweet Corn brand. Members collectively grow 30,000 acres of non-GMO, extra tender, extra sweet varieties. SSCFF growers only plant the varieties that meet the taste, quality, and eating experience requirements set by the SSCFF, and Sunshine Sweet Corn quality is always FANCY. Growers regulate themselves for quality control and hire inspectors during the harvest season to ensure that all mandated quality standards are met. One of the things you can count on with Sunshine Sweet Corn is consistency that is fresh from the Sunshine State.