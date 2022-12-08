Super Starr International’s Winter Honeydew Melons Available Now

COLIMA, Mexico – Super Starr International, Mexico’s premier papaya and melon grower, shipper and processor, has begun the transition to Winter Honeydew Melon season with availability beginning early January 2023. The company encourages retailers to place orders now to secure product for distribution as this is a limited time crop.

“Our winter melon crop is right on schedule and looks great,” said Lance Peterson, third generation farmer and President of Super Starr International. “Weather has been ideal and expect the harvest to begin later this month with product available through early April.”

Shoppers have enjoyed Super Starr Winter Honeydew Melons for more than 60 years, and demand continues to grow stronger during the cooler weather months. This season, the company is expecting melon sizing to be mostly 5’s and 6’s, with a few 8’s.

For three generations, Super Starr has farmed in the U.S. and Mexico to produce superior year-round papayas and winter honeydew melons by growing, packing, and shipping. With this type of total control, Super Starr ensures the highest quality of fruit is placed on store shelves.

To place an order for Super Starr Winter Honeydew Melon, please contact Lance Peterson at lance.peterson@superstarrinternational.com or complete the form on the website. For more information on Super Starr International, visit www.superstarrinternational.com.

About Super Starr International

Super Starr International’s rich experience growing high quality, sustainably grown papayas and melons since 1959 has led to their established reputation as a leading grower-owned, vertically integrated partner with farming operations located in Colima, Mexico. The company’s commitment to the highest food safety and sustainability standards puts them in a league of their own. As the grower, shipper and processor, Super Starr provides their customers with total quality control and now offers the only Fair-Trade certified papaya on the market. In addition to their signature Royal Star papaya variety and the Super Starr papaya, both available as organic and conventional, the brand offers a winter and early spring Super Starr melon program along with an ability to source a variety of Tropicals and Latin specialty mix. When you choose Super Starr, you are choosing a trusted partner to ship coast-to-coast in the U.S. and Canada. Visit superstarrinternational.com to learn more.