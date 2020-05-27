Superfresh Growers Announces the Arrival of Super Cherry

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Super Cherry™! Superfresh Growers® is excited to announce the arrival of Super Cherry™, the biggest cherries on the tree! They are extra juicy, extra tasty, and extra large! The 2020 line-up includes both Dark Sweet and Rainier cherries in pouch bags and clamshells.

Exclusively grown and shipped by Superfresh Growers, these jumbo NW cherries will deliver a premium, special cherry offering that complements retailers’ “every day” cherry programs. “This summer we are expecting a sensational crop of jumbo sized Rainier and Dark Sweet cherries,” describes Catherine Gipe-Stewart, Communications Manager. “As normal summer plans are changing, and consumer spend more time at home, they are treasure-hunting groceries stores for cool food to elevate backyard cookouts. Super Cherry is ideal for delighting family members with an exclusive feeling produce item.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Superfresh Growers