Superfresh Growers to Expand Cherry Production by 30%

Yakima, WA: Superfresh Growers® is proud to announce that it will expand its sweet cherry production by 30% this summer, thanks to the addition of a state-of-the-art packing line.

“Freshness and speed to consumers is the key to success in the cherry category,” said Robert Kershaw, CEO of Superfresh Growers. He continued, “It is magical when an investment improves the experience of all stakeholders in the supply chain. Freshness is the intersection that growers, retailers, and consumers all want. Everyone wants cherries fresh off the tree.”

Superfresh Growers was the largest and latest US cherry grower and packer during the 2022 season. Their last shipments, from high-altitude orchards, extended beyond the Labor Day holiday into September.

“We expect a big year on cherries in 2023. Our bounce-back volume from 2022 should be fantastic. Our season will be longer than ever, again extending through August. We are excited for the quality this new line will provide, and for the additional capacity we will deliver to the market,” states Conner O’Malley, President of Sales.

Domex Superfresh Growers plans to have the facility integrated and running well ahead of the arrival of the 2023 Pacific Northwest cherry crop, which is typically late May. The state-of-the-art optical sorter line will handle dark sweet and Rainier cherries.

About Superfresh Growers

Superfresh Growers is a sixth-generation family-owned grower and shipper of apples, pears, cherries, blueberries, and kiwi berries from the Pacific Northwest, including organics in all varieties. Superfresh Growers is the largest packer of fresh cherries in the United States. Learn more at www.superfreshgrowers.com.