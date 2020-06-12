Superfresh Growers to Host Daily Instagram Live During United Fresh

Yakima, WA – Superfresh Growers® is bringing their farm and nutrition experience to you during United Fresh Live. Each day they will be hosting an Instagram Live video featuring blueberries or cherries to connect with United Fresh attendees, as well as their social audience. Each day at 12:15pm PDT, join Superfresh Growers to discuss the health benefits of blueberries and cherries. Experience live farm tours, learn about quarantine drinking, and fun and easy recipes to share with the family.

“We are so excited for this first-ever virtual trade show,” explains Catherine Gipe-Stewart,

Communications Manager. “We have designed this program to happen right after booth “power hours” to further extend the booth experience by interacting with live video. We encourage our audience to ask our registered dietitian (RD) team and farm team questions as we answer them live.”

Below is the agenda for the week. Each registered dietitian will film live on their own Instagram channel (see hyperlinks below), and Superfresh Growers will post it later to our own Instagram and Facebook. We will be hosting the cherry and blueberry tours on our own Instagram. You can also go to @superfreshgrowers on Instagram for the whole schedule, which will be updated daily.



6/15: Nutrition by Mia, 6 Ingredient Gluten Free Cherry Crisp & Dark Chocolate Cherry Oatmeal Cookies

Mia Syn, MS, RDN, is a national on-air nutrition expert, host of Good Food Friday on ABC News 4, and has helped millions of viewers, readers, and clients develop healthier, sustainable eating habits. Mia has a Master’s of Science in Human Nutrition from Columbia University. Originally from the Bay Area, Mia is currently living in Charleston, SC. She will be sharing easy and healthy ways to incorporate cherries into healthy family friendly treats.

6/16: Superfresh Growers Cherry Orchard Tour with Dave Gleason

Dave Gleason, Horticulturist & Proprietary Variety Developer, and Cat Gipe-Stewart, Communications Manager, will walk through a Yakima Valley, Washington, cherry orchard sharing how geography and elevation affects harvest timing, how cherries are hand-harvested, and answering questions from the audience.

6/17: Peaches to Pearls, Blueberry Nutrition & Greek Yogurt Blueberry Muffins

Luisa Hammett, RD, holds a Master’s in Clinical Nutrition, and is a pediatric gastrointestinal (GI) dietitian.

She guides families on making smart and healthy decisions while grocery shopping. Luisa was born in Colombia, South America. She now lives in Atlanta, GA and has a small hobby chicken farm in her backyard. Luisa will be discussing blueberry nutrition while sharing an easy Greek Yogurt Blueberry Muffin recipe, an ideal breakfast on the go because they are loaded with protein, fiber, and antioxidants.

6/18: The Nutrition Addiction, Drinking During Quarantine, Blueberry Coconut Smash

Megan Kober, RD,of The Nutrition Addiction, is also known as “the vodka loving registered dietitian.” She specializes in weight-loss programs that help her clients eat “like a normal person,” let go of food anxiety, and “feel f*cking amazing every day.” Megan will be talking about drinking during quarantine, and how to prevent weight gain during stay at home orders. She will be sharing a recipe for a skinny Blueberry Coconut Smash.

6/19: Superfresh Growers Blueberry Field Tour with Norris Farms

Join multi-generational Norris Farms during the first weeks of Pacific Northwest blueberry harvest. We will be joined by Ellie Norris, Carrie Norris, ND, Paul Norris, MD, and Gage Thompson, JD, as they walk us through hand harvesting of blueberries, Umpqua River Valley geography, organic farming, and more. They will also discuss how being doctors and farmers give them a unique perspective.