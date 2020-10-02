Superior Fresh Announces Its Brand Refresh New Environmentally Friendly Packaging

Northfield, Wis. – Superior Fresh, the world’s largest aquaponic farm, growing USDA certified organic produce and Atlantic salmon, solidifies its position as one of the largest organic salad producers outside of the West Coast by announcing their brand re-fresh and packaging update. With its eyecatching, consumer friendly look, the packaging highlights its many benefits, most especially being USDA certified organic. Superior Fresh is excited to celebrate their contributions to the environment through the use of repurposed water bottles in their recycled clamshells, a bio-diverse ecocystem that saves millions of gallons of water, the cleanest, safest salmon produced, and the restoration of 800 acres to its natural habitiat on their farm. There is no USDA certified organic farm like Superior Fresh. This is regenerative agriculture reimagined!

“It is time to bring attention to all that Superior Fresh is doing, and brightening our look and feel heralds these contributions,” says Todd Linsky. “Very few leafy greenhouses can say they are organically certified by the USDA. Our farming family includes some of the brightest organic minds in this field. We are tapping experts in food, farming and science to help us effectively work in conjunction with nature to develop solutions to the problems plaguing today’s farming community. Problems that include the overuse of diminishing natural resources – such as water and soil.”

Linsky goes on to say, “This new, colorful, environmentally friendly packaging highlights our intent to thoughfully protect the environment and to elevate the organic produce experience. At Superior Fresh we are committed to doing better for this planet every day. We take our responsibility as stewards and members of the organic farming community very seriously.”

Superior Fresh, LLC is the world’s largest aquaponic farm, growing USDA certified organic produce and Atlantic salmon. Superior Fresh grows safe, nutritious food for the future of a healthier global community, while also regenerating nearly 800 acres of land to its native state. We do this as our commitment to the planet and future generations. Our ecosystem provides year-round availability and our team delivers unmatched commitment to customer service. Superior Fresh ensures fresh, organic food is always available to local communities. Visit Superior Fresh online at www.superiorfresh.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.