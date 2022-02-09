Sustainable Fresh Produce Labeling Solution-LABELPAC

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA – Working to better provide the industry with sustainable labeling solutions, LABELPAC uses all paper label materials for its fresh produce PLU labels. The Canadian-based company wants to offer growers a solid solution in the wake of ever-changing anti-waste laws at home and abroad.

“Most companies either use plastic for labels and waste liners and others use paper for labels, but also use a plastic waste liner which is not environmentally sustainable,” stated Sam Sleiman, President. “LABELPAC has managed to keep both materials paper, which offers an environmentally sustainable solution eliminating all plastic in our process.”

The company noted France’s passage of a law that becomes effective January 2022, which bans all plastic labels unless these labels have been manufactured with home compostable materials or paper.

http://www.labelpac.com