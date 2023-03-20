Sustainlabel! Awarded ‘Meets Preferred Guidance’ Recognition

NEW KENSINGTON, PA – Yerecic Label is thrilled to announce that they have been formally recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers’ (APR) Meets Preferred Guidance (MPG) program for a complete label construction applied to PET packaging. Yerecic Label’s new SustainLabel!® MPG label construction ensures confirmation of the technical compatibility of a pressure sensitive label with today’s industrial plastics recycling processes for PET per the MPG Program protocol.

The MPG program recognizes materials, components, and complete packages that are considered Preferred in the APR Design® Guide for Plastics Recyclability. For companies committed to using post-consumer recycled resin (PCR) in their plastic products, using plastic packaging that meets the design principles outlined in the guide helps to ensure that high quality recycled plastic is available.

“Over the years, we have focused our efforts on reducing our environmental impact within our own walls,” said Yerecic Label President, Art Yerecic. “To help build a better tomorrow, Yerecic Label is committed to extending that impact to our customers and end-users.”

As the market pushes for recycled material within product packaging in order to meet sustainability goals, Yerecic Label contributes to the recycling stream through its SustainLabel!® MPG label construction.

“Understanding how labels can negatively impact the recycling stream and how that impact can be remedied is a passion for us,” said Yerecic Label’s Director of Business Development and Sustainability, Elizabeth Yerecic. “Poor package design leads to contamination in the recycling stream, which impacts not only the recyclers but also the companies who have made commitments to manufacture and source sustainable packaging.”

Our goal at Yerecic Label is to encourage brand owners to actively explore sustainable packaging alternatives with their suppliers and to design for recycling whenever possible, even if the stream does not yet exist. As a result of these initiatives, we will be one step closer to a completely circular economy for plastics in packaging.

“Our congratulations go out to Yerecic Label for being early adopters of the MPG program and achieving the first MPG certification for a complete label construction applied to PET packaging,” said Steve Alexander, APR President & CEO. “We are pleased to see the amount of interest the MPG program is receiving and look forward to announcing continued expansion of eligible items for the program.”

Visit the APR website for more information about the Meets Preferred Guidance Program, as well as other Recognition Programs APR offers. For more information on Yerecic Label’s MPG Recognition, visit YLfresh.com/Sustainability or contact us at YLMarketing@yereciclabel.com.

About Yerecic Label

For over 50 years, Yerecic Label has served the fresh food and retail industries with on-pack label solutions that connect with shoppers. Yerecic Label’s dual focus on consumer research and lean manufacturing creates high-impact labels to help entice, inform and inspire shoppers while serving you at the Speed of Fresh®. Yerecic Label is a label manufacturer for the fresh industries located in New Kensington, PA and Phoenix, AZ in facilities designed for cellular lean manufacturing. To learn more, visit YLfresh.com