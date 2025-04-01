Sweet Potatoes – A Nutritious Staple for Easter and Holiday Meals

Chelsea, MA – Gold Bell and Morning Kiss Organic is pleased to announce the

availability of organic and conventional sweet potatoes, a delicious and nutrient-rich

staple perfect for Easter celebrations and holiday meals. Packed with vitamins and

antioxidants, sweet potatoes offer both exceptional taste and numerous health benefits.

Rich in vitamins A and C, fiber, and essential minerals such as potassium and

manganese, sweet potatoes support immune health, digestion, and overall well-being.

Their natural sweetness and versatility make them a favorite ingredient in a variety of

dishes, from classic casseroles to roasted sides and even baked goods.

Morning Kiss Organic offers a variety of sweet potatoes, including traditional, orange-

fleshed sweet potatoes, Japanese sweet potatoes with their distinctive reddish-purple

skin and creamy white interior, garnet yams known for their deep orange flesh and rich

flavor, and white sweet potatoes, which have a milder taste and firmer texture. With

such a diverse selection, consumers can enjoy different flavors and textures suited for

any culinary creation.

Gold Bell works closely with East Coast suppliers, including local New England farms,

to ensure the highest quality sweet potatoes are available to consumers. With a

naturally long shelf life and vibrant flavor, these root vegetables are a must-have for

holiday feasts and everyday meals alike.

“Sweet potatoes are a holiday favorite, whether served mashed, roasted, or baked into

pies,” says Mike Guptill of Morning Kiss Organic. “We are excited to provide a high-

quality option that consumers can feel good about serving to their families.”

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Gold Bell and Morning Kiss Organic use

just-in-time inventory management to reduce food waste and ensure freshness.

Retailers benefit from minimized spoilage and efficient stocking, while consumers enjoy

top-quality produce that meets the highest organic standards.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit, and Arrowfarms,

headquartered in Massachusetts. Offering a range of customizable formats packed to

order, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year-round. The company’s unique

packaging solutions provide economic options, faster turns, and reduced waste.

Committed to quality, freshness, and sustainability, Morning Kiss Organic sources from

East Coast farmers whenever possible, delivering daily to stores and distribution

centers. All products are non-GMO.