Sweet Potatoes – A Nutritious Staple for Easter and Holiday Meals

Chelsea, MA – Gold Bell and Morning Kiss Organic is pleased to announce the
availability of organic and conventional sweet potatoes, a delicious and nutrient-rich
staple perfect for Easter celebrations and holiday meals. Packed with vitamins and
antioxidants, sweet potatoes offer both exceptional taste and numerous health benefits.
Rich in vitamins A and C, fiber, and essential minerals such as potassium and
manganese, sweet potatoes support immune health, digestion, and overall well-being.
Their natural sweetness and versatility make them a favorite ingredient in a variety of
dishes, from classic casseroles to roasted sides and even baked goods.
Morning Kiss Organic offers a variety of sweet potatoes, including traditional, orange-
fleshed sweet potatoes, Japanese sweet potatoes with their distinctive reddish-purple
skin and creamy white interior, garnet yams known for their deep orange flesh and rich
flavor, and white sweet potatoes, which have a milder taste and firmer texture. With
such a diverse selection, consumers can enjoy different flavors and textures suited for
any culinary creation.
Gold Bell works closely with East Coast suppliers, including local New England farms,
to ensure the highest quality sweet potatoes are available to consumers. With a
naturally long shelf life and vibrant flavor, these root vegetables are a must-have for
holiday feasts and everyday meals alike.
“Sweet potatoes are a holiday favorite, whether served mashed, roasted, or baked into
pies,” says Mike Guptill of Morning Kiss Organic. “We are excited to provide a high-
quality option that consumers can feel good about serving to their families.”
As part of its commitment to sustainability, Gold Bell and Morning Kiss Organic use
just-in-time inventory management to reduce food waste and ensure freshness.
Retailers benefit from minimized spoilage and efficient stocking, while consumers enjoy
top-quality produce that meets the highest organic standards.
About Morning Kiss Organic
Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit, and Arrowfarms,
headquartered in Massachusetts. Offering a range of customizable formats packed to
order, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year-round. The company’s unique
packaging solutions provide economic options, faster turns, and reduced waste.
Committed to quality, freshness, and sustainability, Morning Kiss Organic sources from
East Coast farmers whenever possible, delivering daily to stores and distribution
centers. All products are non-GMO.