Sysco Drafts Hazel Tech as Quality Defense for Their Avocados from Mexico Gametime Guac Box

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc. is teaming up with Sysco and Avocados from Mexico to add a layer of quality protection to their Super Bowl Gametime Guac Box kit, which will be available for sale to Sysco customers February 6 to February 12. Each box will include a Hazel 100™ sachet to ensure the Hass avocados inside arrive to consumers perfectly ripe and ready to turn into tasty guacamole.

The Gametime Guac Box, an at-home guacamole kit, contains Hass avocados, yellow onion, lime, jalapenos, Tajin® seasoning, and a recipe card that consumers can follow to make restaurant-quality guacamole in their homes. This year, Sysco is stepping up its game and partnering with Hazel® to help ensure the quality of produce in every kit, so each customer has a consistent, high-quality experience.

Americans consume approximately 8 million pounds of guacamole on a typical Super Bowl Sunday. The increase in delivery and takeout orders resulting from COVID-19 has posed new challenges to restaurants aiming to deliver high quality guacamole consistently to their customers. Guacamole starts to oxidize once made and will start turning brown over time, which makes it a difficult dish to deliver. Sysco and Avocados from Mexico took this challenge as an opportunity to come up with an out-of-the-box solution.

Hazel’s flagship technology, Hazel 100™, helps protect the quality of over 15 commodities. Conditioned avocados protected by Hazel 100 see up to a 3-day delay in ripening while maintaining flavor, hitting that ready-to-eat stage right when the customer wants it.

“At Sysco, our mission is delivering success for our customers through industry-leading people, products and solutions.” commented Julie Olivarria, Vice President, Produce, Sysco, “Hazel is an innovator in quality tech and we are excited to team up on our Gametime Guac Box to support our customers in bringing consumers a premium eating experience at home. This partnership helps reduce food waste and make this year’s celebration more sustainable.”

“We are nearly doubling the amount of avocados that will be consumed as part of Sysco’s 2022 Gametime Guac Box campaign,” commented Alison Snowden, Foodservice Sales Manager at Avocados from Mexico, “We understand that the Super Bowl is the #1 guacamole occasion of the year and the right ripeness is essential to making delicious guacamole at home. We think the combination of our strong marketing program, Sysco’s dynamic customer base and Hazel’s quality technology will allow us to break new records for this year’s big game.”

Last year, the Gametime Guac Boxes were a hit across Sysco’s customer base, selling out quickly, so be sure to get your hands on one of these kits before they’re gone!

About Hazel Technologies: Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 250 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs.

About Sysco: Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 58,000 associates, the company operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2021report.

About Avocados from Mexico: Avocados from Mexico was created in 2013 as the marketing arm of the Mexican Hass Avocados Importers Association and The Association of Growers and Packers of Avocados From Mexico. Located in Irving, Texas, AFM encompasses a group of seasoned marketers with strong backgrounds in the CPG and produce industries as well as experience with some of the most iconic brands in those categories.

