Systems Approach Approved for Chilean Grapes

The regions of Atacama, Coquimbo, and part of Valparaíso will be able to ship grapes to the U.S. without fumigation

After 24 years of work and negotiation between Chile and the U.S., the launch of the Systems Approach for Chilean table grapes has been confirmed. Industry stakeholders held a ceremony in Copiapó on June 28 to celebrate its approval.

Speakers at the event included Chile’s Minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela, United States Ambassador to Chile, Bernadette Meehan, Undersecretary of International Economic Relations, Claudia Sanhueza, and President of Frutas de Chile, Ivan Marambio, among others.

The Systems Approach replaces methyl bromide fumigation with a series of mitigation measures at the origin, improving the quality and condition of the fruit in the destination market and allowing it to become more competitive in the face of growing competition from other southern hemisphere countries that ship grapes to the U.S. market.

Chile’s Minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela, commented on the importance of grapes to the Chilean fresh fruit industry, emphasizing that the Systems Approach will benefit table grapes from the regions of Atacama, Coquimbo, and part of Valparaíso, which are large producers and exporters of table grapes destined for the U.S.

“This is very important. After cherries, table grapes are the country’s main fruit export, valuing US$1 billion, and almost half of Chile’s production goes to the United States. This is very significant at a time when the economy is reactivating and we need to recover jobs from the central-northern regions,” said the Secretary of State during the ceremony, which was also attended by Senator Yasna Provoste and Senator Rafael Prohens.

The United States ambassador to Chile, Bernadette Meehan, welcomed the measure, saying “I am very happy and proud to be here to announce that Chile has obtained approval for the Systems Approach for table grapes. The United States is the main market for Chilean grapes and this protocol benefits not only the workers but also the economy and the people of the Atacama, Coquimbo, and Valparaíso regions. We have worked hard for almost 24 years. This is another example of the very close relationship between the United States and Chile.”

For her part, the Undersecretary of International Economic Relations, Claudia Sanhueza, added that the implementation of the Systems Approach for table grapes reinforces the strong ties between Chile and the United States. The two countries have celebrated 201 years of diplomatic relations and 20 years since the entry into the Free Trade Agreement.

“This is an opportunity for producers in the Atacama, Coquimbo, and Valparaíso regions to boost their competitiveness in the U.S. market. They can increase the quality of their products and improve their entry conditions and value to compete in markets that increasingly demand greater sustainability and adaptation to climate change,” said Undersecretary Claudia Sanhueza.

Furthermore, the undersecretary added, “This is an opportunity to assist our exporters to participate in the global market with excellent products that are the result of environmentally friendly processes, a challenge that both governments consider a priority.”

The president of Frutas de Chile, Iván Marambio, described the approval of the Systems Approach as the most important historical event for table grapes. “Chile is a grape-growing country. Our traditional fruit is grapes, and the Systems Approach will help to improve our competitiveness. The consumers in our largest market, the United States, will be able to enjoy a higher quality grape. With the Systems Approach, Chile has the possibility of exporting 60% of our grapes without fumigation. This is extraordinary, and it will allow us to be more competitive in the global market. “

Finally, Minister Esteban Valenzuela remarked, “We have the task of continuing to work with the industry and with the United States and also other markets, so that the Metropolitan region, O’Higgins and Maule, which have significant grape acreage, can also be part of this very good news.” In 2023, Chilean grape exports totaled US$905 million, reaching 72 destinations in the world. Shipments to the United States alone totaled US$431 million, representing nearly 50% of Chilean fresh grape shipments, and making it Chile’s largest market for grapes.