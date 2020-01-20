Table Grape Growers Association Announces its Spring Summit 2020

Hermosillo Sonora, Mexico – The Table Grape Growers Association based in Hermosillo, Mexico (AALPUM), is pleased to announce its Spring Summit 2020. The meeting will take place Thursday March 19th, 2020, at the Tubac Golf Resort & Spa in Tubac, Arizona. Registration will open shortly at www.summit.aalpum.org.

This popular event begins with an outdoor lunch at 1PM, followed by afternoon sessions, the announcement of the official crop estimate and an evening gala dinner.

“After many years of hosing this event in Hermosillo or San Carlos, Sonora , AALPUM’s board decided last year to host the event in southern Arizona.” Stated AALPUM general manager Juan Laborin. “Locating the event 40 minutes south of Tucson International Airport and reducing it to a half day event allowed many more customers, distributors and government officials to attend.”

A block of rooms have been reserved at the Tubac Resort for the event, (https://tubacgolfresort.com) Reservations can be made directly with the Tubac Resort by phone (520) 398-2211, mentioning that they are attending the SPRING SUMMIT 2020 event, online, or through AALPUM phones at + 52 662 2600176 and + 52 662 2600177. Recent Summits have drawn over 300 guests, and space is limited.

The Mexico grape season typically runs from late April until early July. Mexico has exported over 20million boxes in recent seasons.