Tajín and Zambos Team Up to Bring a Bold New Snack Experience: Zambos with Tajín Premium Plantain Chips

HOUSTON — Snacking just got a bold upgrade! Zambos and Tajín have joined forces to launch Zambos with Tajín premium plantain chips, a delicious fusion of Zambos’ crunchy plantain chips and the signature chile-lime flavor of Tajín Clásico seasoning.

Zambos, a leading brand in authentic Latin snacks, and Tajín, the No.1 chile-lime seasoning in the U.S., bring together tradition and innovation in this exciting new snack. Each chip is coated with Tajín’s unique blend of chile, lime, and sea salt, delivering a bold, zesty taste that pairs perfectly with dips, salsas, or as a stand-alone treat.

“We’re beyond excited to team up with Tajín to bring this unique flavor to life,” said Luis Alberto Weddle, Category Manager of Snacks Yummies at Zambos. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to creating snacks that celebrate the vibrant flavors of Latin America. Zambos decided to make magic by combining the exquisite flavor of its iconic premium plantain chips with the bold and sensational flavor of Tajín to create a whole new experience. We’re confident fans will love THE PERFECT DUO of Zambos Tajín Flavored Plantain Chips as their new go-to snack.”

Haydee Fernandez, Director of Alliances at Tajín USA International, added, “At Tajín, we’re always looking for new ways to bring our signature flavor to fans. This snack is perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a gathering with friends or simply enjoying a flavorful bite.”

Zambos with Tajín premium plantain chips are now available at major retailers nationwide and online.

About Tajín:

Industrias Tajín® is a Mexican-owned company and market leader in both Mexico and the United States in chile products, in addition to being one of the most important brands in producing and commercializing products derived from chile worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chile peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States, and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information visit www.tajín.com.

About Zambos:

Zambos® is a proudly Honduran brand and a market leader of plantain chips in Central America, Dominican Republic, and United States. Part of Snacks Yummies, Zambos has been delivering high-quality snacks since 1973, becoming a household favorite known for authentic flavors and innovative varieties. Its premium plantain chips are made from locally sourced plantains grown along the Caribbean Coast, carefully sliced, cooked, and seasoned to achieve the signature taste loved for generations. The brand’s expansion into the U.S. brings a taste of Honduras to international consumers. For more information, visit www.zambos.com or follow us on social media at @zambosusa.