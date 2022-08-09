Tanimura & Antle Appoints Kristin Daley to Board of Directors

Salinas, CA – Tanimura & Antle, the Salinas Valley’s leading employee-owned grower and shipper of premium fresh produce, announced today the addition of Kristin Daley to the Company’s Board of Directors, replacing retiring director, William Gisvold.



Daley is the Founder and Managing Director of KD Consulting, a strategy consulting firm for the food and consumer products industry based in San Francisco, California. Daley also currently serves as a Board Member for several companies, including Blue Diamond Growers, McCain Foods Group, Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., and Hazel Technologies Inc. She also holds a part-time role as Vice President of Corporate Development for Musco Family Olive Company. Prior experience includes several years as a Partner at Kurt Salmon Associates as well as at Swander Pace & Company, both consumer-goods-focused strategy consulting firms.



“We appreciate and recognize the dedicated service of William Gisvold for the last six years. His experience in the agriculture community and perspectives for family- and employee-owned companies made a great contribution to Tanimura & Antle. I am equally proud and excited that Kristin Daley has agreed to join our board, “said Scott Grabau, President & CEO of Tanimura & Antle. “As the leading grower-shipper of premium fresh produce with a dedicated focus on innovation, both in product development and on the farm, we look forward to Kristin’s perspectives and contributions as we navigate the changing consumption trends and position ourselves to grow our customer base and product lines, providing innovative fresh and healthy options for our customers and consumers.”



Daley is a graduate of Stanford University, is a member of Stanford’s Women on Boards leadership team where she serves as co-Chair of their Collaborations Committee. SWB focuses on placing Stanford Alumnae on corporate boards.



“It’s an honor to join Tanimura & Antle’s board of directors, and to be part of one of the leaders in California agriculture that provides premium fresh produce to so many consumers in America and beyond,” said Daley. “I look forward to bringing my 32 years in strategy and operating roles to the food industry to contribute to the board, and will leverage my experience with several large, family-held companies as Chair of the Governance Committee.”

