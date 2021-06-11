Tanimura & Antle Elevates Branding for its Premium Artisan Family of Fresh Produce

SALINAS, Ca. — Reflecting decades of sustainable innovation, hand-crafted expertise and high-quality products, Tanimura & Antle is rolling out new consumer focused branding to support its premium Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Family of fresh produce and more clearly convey these attributes on the shelf. The distinct new logo joins upgraded packaging with complementary colors and enhanced graphics. Each new packaging design also offers usage tips and recipes for consumers.

The Artisan branding update will begin hitting store shelves this month and includes Tanimura & Antle’s Artisan Lettuces, Artisan Romaine, Artisan Sweet Italian Red Onions, Artisan Sweet Broccoli, and Artisan Sweet Gem.

“Consumers are making product and purchase decisions in under three seconds, and we want to help make the choice about high-quality, healthy fresh produce easier with packaging that conveys quality and extends assurance and trust,” says Ashley Pipkin, Director of Marketing at Tanimura & Antle. “It’s important to help set premium produce apart. We put innovation, care and expertise into every single seed, crop and package, just as we have been for over 39 years. As a family and employee-owned farming operation, we want to show our customers and consumers that we are bringing our very best to the table each day, beginning with our exceptional Artisan line.”

The new Tanimura & Antle Artisan® logo is the latest to join the Company’s family of produce brands, others including Tanimura & Antle Greenhouse Grown and Tanimura & Antle Organics. Each revised brand now connotes the rich family-farming legacy and employee-owned nature of its organization and was designed to showcase decades of commitment and care. The branding update will be supported by a robust marketing program, including social media, influencer campaigns, point of sale materials, recipes, and other collateral.

“The quality we bring to all of our products – including the Artisan line – is evident the moment you lay eyes on each package,” adds Scott Grabau, President & CEO. “Our carefully developed and selected seed varieties yield uniquely perfect sizes, colors, flavors and textures. We field pack each item to give optimum freshness and extend shelf life. All of this contributes to a beautiful presentation and incredible taste on the plate.”

# # #

About Tanimura & Antle

Founded in 1982, Tanimura & Antle is an employee-owned family farming business with a four-generation legacy and a passionate commitment to growing premium quality produce. Built on a partnership between two families, with a shared commitment to always value employees as its greatest asset, the founding families now share ownership with all employees — from farming and harvest crews to management — through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). As one of the largest independent vegetable growers in the United States, Tanimura & Antle farms more than 40,000 acres of rich, fertile farmland and ships a full line of premium fresh conventional and organic produce products throughout North America, Europe and Asia.