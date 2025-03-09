Tanimura & Antle Hires Laura Rosemeyer as National Account Manager

Salinas, CA — Tanimura & Antle is pleased to welcome Laura Rosemeyer to their dynamic sales team as National Account Manager. With over a decade of experience in national account management and retail partnerships, Rosemeyer brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to the company.

“I am honored to join a company that has long been recognized as an industry leader in both premium quality fresh produce as well as innovation,” said Rosemeyer. “I look forward to working alongside this talented team to strengthen key partnerships and contribute to the company’s success.”

Prior to joining Tanimura & Antle, Rosemeyer held key roles in sales and account management, working with national retailers and leveraging broker networks to drive sales growth, optimize merchandising strategies, and expand distribution. Most recently, she served as a Senior Account Manager at Soli Organic, where she was responsible for overseeing retail sales, managing broker teams, and executing strategic growth initiatives for a national account. Before that, Rosemeyer spent eight years at Empire Marketing Strategies, where she worked closely with major retailers to develop and implement promotional planning, product placement, and business development strategies.

Throughout her career, Rosemeyer has been recognized for her ability to build strong relationships with both internal teams and retail partners, driving innovation and strategic execution. Her extensive experience in category management, supply chain planning, and promotional strategy positions her well to support Tanimura & Antle’s leadership in the fresh produce industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Laura to our team,” said Sybil Faulconbridge, Director of National Accounts. “Her deep understanding of national account management and her proven ability to drive sales and strengthen partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in the marketplace.”

Rosemeyer will provide direct support and strategic guidance to her national retail accounts, working closely with the sales and marketing teams to enhance customer relationships and further strengthen Tanimura & Antle’s position as the leading supplier in the fresh produce sector.