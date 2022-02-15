Tanimura & Antle Launches Retail Pack for Artisan Baby Iceberg

SALINAS, Ca. – Tanimura & Antle announced today the addition of a new item to their Artisan Family of specialty products, a 2 ct. retail pack of Artisan Baby Iceberg. The Tanimura and Antle families have been growing, harvesting and shipping iceberg lettuce for nearly 100 years. Reinvigorating this category builds upon their legacy of being the industry’s best quality iceberg lettuce grower paired with their commitment to product innovation and sustainability.



“We’re excited to introduce Artisan Baby Iceberg to both our retail customers and consumers. As grower-shippers are challenged to do more with less each day, we’re constantly seeking new seed varieties and products that deliver what our customers are looking for while also amplifying our sustainability efforts,” said Brian Antle, Executive Vice President of Sales for Tanimura & Antle. “With less days to harvest, Artisan Baby Iceberg spends less time in the ground, requires less water and adds to our overall sustainability efforts. This item is an all-around win for everyone.”

After extensive research and development for Artisan Baby Iceberg’s proprietary seed genetics, the product was launched first in the foodservice sector to ensure the variety would uphold Tanimura & Antle’s rigorous expectations and standards for quality, unique attributes, flavor and year round consistency that the Artisan brand of produce is known for. After the last few years of success and growth in foodservice, the Company has now increased the volume of the program in order to introduce the new retail pack.



“More than ever before, today’s consumers are more aware and concerned with topics such as food waste and sustainability,” said Ashley Pipkin, Director of Marketing for Tanimura & Antle. “Studies show that around 32% of food waste takes place in consumers’ homes. Our new 2 ct. Artisan Baby Iceberg gives consumers a new twist on a familiar favorite with a guilt free, smaller portion size that they won’t have to throw away half of at the end of the week. Above and beyond that – Artisan Baby Iceberg is slightly sweeter in flavor than traditional iceberg with the same familiar crunch and texture attributes.”



Unlike comparable items on the market that are an underdeveloped head of traditional iceberg, Tanimura & Antle’s Artisan® Baby Iceberg is a fully mature petite seed variety. The product grows dense and compact, just like a regular head of iceberg lettuce. Cut in half, Artisan Baby Iceberg makes the perfect sized wedge salad and the leaf size is ideal for wraps and other culinary creations. The Company officially starts shipping the new item to their retail partners this week and will have the new 2 ct. Artisan Baby Iceberg showcased in their booth at the upcoming Southern Exposure event in Orlando, Florida. Stop by Booth #1016 to see this exciting new item in person.

About Tanimura & Antle: Founded in 1982, Tanimura & Antle is an employee-owned family farming business with a four-generation legacy and a passionate commitment to growing premium quality produce. Built on a partnership between two families, with a shared commitment to always value employees as its greatest asset, the founding families now share ownership with all employees — from farming and harvest crews to management — through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). As one of the largest independent vegetable growers in the United States, Tanimura & Antle farms more than 40,000 acres of rich, fertile farmland and ships a full line of premium fresh conventional and organic produce products throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

