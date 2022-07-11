Tanimura & Antle Promotes Key Sales Team Members

SALINAS, Ca. – Legacy grower shipper, Tanimura & Antle, announced today the promotion of three key sales team members. Sybil Faulconbridge has been promoted to Director of National Sales, Anthony Mazzuca has been promoted to Senior Director of Sales Strategy and Thomas Wheelus has been promoted to Director of Foodservice. These key promotions are a strategic step for the Company to build a network of strong, calculated sales teams within the Tanimura & Antle sales department.



“It’s been a great year being back at Tanimura & Antle working alongside our sales team. I’m proud of the commitment and grit this team has demonstrated over the course of the past few years of continual industry challenges,” said Brian Antle, Executive Vice President of Sales. “These promotions will allow us to refine and focus on specific unique needs for our valued customers and support our sales team staff in tandem.”



A second-generation employee and a Produce Business 40-under-Forty award recipient, Faulconbridge started her career with Tanimura & Antle as an intern in 2010. In 2011, she was promoted to Sales Manager to manage a national account for the Company and was later promoted to VMI & Delivered Sales Manager in 2017. In her new role as Director of National Sales, Faulconbridge will oversee all of the Company’s national customer accounts and the dedicated sales teams that support them.



“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to leverage my knowledge, experience and leadership to help bolster Tanimura & Antle’s national retail presence,” said Faulconbridge. “We have a stellar team in place and I am thrilled to be able to work with them daily to enhance our serviceability and provide value for our retail partners.”



Mazzuca began his career with Tanimura & Antle in 2004. A prime example of the Company’s preference to provide growth opportunities and promote from within, Mazzuca has worked his way up through the organization over the last 18 years; Starting as a Sales Assistant and later holding the roles of Sales Manager, Sales Service & Commodity Manager, Director of Product Management and Senior Director of Product Management. In his new role as Senior Director of Sales Strategy, he will continue to oversee the product management team in addition to the Company’s transportation and analytics teams in order to streamline efficiencies and solutions.



“Operational efficiencies, communication, collaboration and innovation are critical to mutual success of Tanimura & Antle, our grower partners, and ultimately, our valued customers,” said Mazzuca. “Our customer partnerships continue to evolve and grow, and require a deeper understanding of our shared and individual challenges. I am looking forward to continuing to work with our talented and experienced team of product managers in conjunction now with our transportation and analytics teams to maximize efficiencies for all of our partners. We’re excited for what the future holds!”



Wheelus started with Tanimura & Antle in July of 2021 and has continued to demonstrate leadership and success with his customer accounts since joining the team last year. Prior to Tanimura & Antle, Wheelus built his career and experience in fresh produce sales with companies such as Custom Produce Sales, Mann Packing and Taylor Farms. In his new role, he will oversee the Company’s foodservice sales team and customers.



“I am excited for my new position and the opportunity to help lead and support our foodservice team here at Tanimura & Antle,” shared Wheelus. “It’s rewarding to work for a Company that not only provides the category with an array of exceptional premium fresh produce items, but additionally seeks creative, innovative solutions to help alleviate supply chain and labor challenges throughout the industry.”

About Tanimura & Antle: Founded in 1982, Tanimura & Antle is an employee-owned family farming business with a four-generation legacy and a passionate commitment to growing premium quality produce. Built on a partnership between two families, with a shared commitment to always value employees as its greatest asset, the founding families now share ownership with all employees — from farming and harvest crews to management — through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). As one of the largest independent vegetable growers in the United States, Tanimura & Antle farms more than 40,000 acres of rich, fertile farmland and ships a full line of premium fresh conventional and organic produce products throughout North America, Europe and Asia. www.taproduce.com