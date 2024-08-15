Tanimura & Antle Welcomes 38 New Employee Owners to the 20 Year Club

Surpassing 400 employees total who have been with the company for over 20 Years

SALINAS, Ca. – Tanimura & Antle, a leader in the fresh produce industry, is proud to announce the newest inductees to our prestigious 20 Year Club. This year, we honor 38 dedicated employees who have reached this remarkable milestone, bringing the total number of 20 Year Club members to a new milestone of over 400 employee owners.

These employees have shown unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence, embodying the core values that drive our company’s success. Their contributions have been integral to our growth and continued innovation in the agricultural sector.

“Our 20 Year Club members have shown exceptional dedication and passion throughout their careers at Tanimura & Antle,” said Nora Cortez, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Their loyalty is a key driver of our success, and we celebrate their achievements as we look forward to even greater accomplishments together.”

One of the honorees, Patricia Rodriguez, VMI Account Manager, expressed her gratitude, stating, “When I first joined Tanimura & Antle, I never imagined I would stay at the same company for over 20 years, but the opportunities I’ve been given and the values this company upholds have made it feel like home. I started in harvest, then moved to the cooler and eventually into sales. The Antle family has always supported my growth and I will always be grateful for that. The fact that many employees have been here for 30+ years speaks volumes about how welcomed and appreciated we feel throughout our careers.”

Heriberto Lopez, from the Iceberg Harvest Crew echoed the same sentiment, saying, “Harvesting for Tanimura & Antle for 20 years has been a journey filled with hard work and satisfaction. Every day in the field has taught me the value of teamwork and dedication. I take pride in the quality produce we provide and in being part of a company that has always valued its employees as an extension of the family.”

In today’s dynamic job market, long-term employee tenure is increasingly rare.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median tenure for workers in the United States is currently about 4.1 years. Achieving a tenure of 20 years or more is a testament to both the loyalty of the employees and the supportive, growth-oriented environment fostered by their employers. At Tanimura & Antle, we are proud to significantly exceed the national average, showcasing our commitment to employee satisfaction, development, and well-being.