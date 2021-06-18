Taste of California: Specialty Crop Showcase & Virtual Meetings

United Kingdom (July 12-16, 2021)

Australia/New Zealand (July 26, 2021)

Hong Kong (August 9-13, 2021)India (August 23-27, 2021)

Join the Fresno Center for International Trade Development, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, and Kallman Worldwide for a Taste of California Virtual Trade Event.

The Taste of California Specialty Crop Showcase is a virtual trade show designed to assist California specialty crop producers, large and small, connect with international food and agricultural industry executives throughout the world, 365-days/year, 24/7. The Showcase has taken the intuitive nature of exhibitions and made it practical and accessible – right on your desktop. No matter where you are on the platform, you are never more than two clicks away from connecting with the person(s) focused on your products – in every imaginable communications medium anywhere in the world.

Over 2,000 industry professionals are projected to visit the platform over the course of one year. The first 40 exhibitors will also have the opportunity, at no additional charge, to participate in one-on-one Virtual Buyer Meetings focusing on the UK (Week of July 12); Australia (Week of July 26); Hong Kong (Week of August 9) and India (Week of Aug 23). Each Virtual Buyer Meeting Event will provide up to 3 individual meetings per company.

Registration Fee: $125

(Includes Virtual Buyer Meetings in four Markets (first 40 registrations) and One-Year Virtual Tradeshow Exhibition in the Taste of California Specialty Crop Product Showcase)

REGISTER HERE