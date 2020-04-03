Tasteful Selections and Fun Money Mom Collaborate on Quick and Easy Recipes for the Next “My Tasteful Selections” Campaign Theme

Tasteful Selections® is excited to share milestone news with retail and foodservice customers as well as consumers everywhere. Tasteful Selections is celebrating its 10-year anniversary! Follow the celebration and learn how Tasteful Selections evolved into its market-leading position as a grower and domestic and international supplier of bite-size potatoes.

“In the fourth year of our business, we moved from our small, rented facility in Bakersfield, California to the facility we call home today in Arvin,” said Tim Huffcutt, vice president of sales and marketing operations at RPE, exclusive marketing partner of Tasteful Selections bite-size potatoes since its 2010 inception. “We had a vision that our business would grow so we invested in our people, our home and never looked back.”

As consumers are finding themselves preparing more meals at home, Tasteful Selections bite-size potatoes offer the ease and versatility for a quick and easy family meal. Discover for the first time, or rediscover your love for Tasteful Selections bite-size potatoes!

To bring new, quick and easy meals to consumers, Tasteful Selections is eager to work with Lisa from Fun Money Mom once again! As a mother of two, former teacher and lifestyle blogger, Fun Money Mom knows a thing or two about creating quick and easy meals that her family will love.

In addition to new recipes, consumers will have multiple chances to win prizes this month, including an air fryer and free potatoes for quick and easy meals. Tasteful Selections also continues its “10th-day Instagram Giveaway,” giving away free potatoes to two lucky winners on the 10th of every month.

Find quick and easy meals and continue the celebration with Tasteful Selections by visiting https://promotions.tastefulselections.com/.

About Tasteful Selections

Tasteful Selections, LLC is a vertically integrated family-owned collection of farms — pioneering and leading the bite-size potato category. To ensure their high standards of quality, flavor and freshness, Tasteful Selections owns and operates the entire process of planting, growing, harvesting and packaging. Field to fork fresh in every bite.

About RPE

Category leader RPE is a grower/shipper of year-round potatoes and onions, providing category innovation and retail solutions as the exclusive sales and marketing partner of Tasteful Selections and its best quality, bite-size potatoes.