Tasteful Selections Celebration Continues With a New Theme and New Prizes

Arvin, Calif. — The celebration continues. Tasteful Selections® as part of its 10-year anniversary campaign launches a new theme this month.

Since coming to market in 2010, Tasteful Selections has been a pioneer and leader in the bite-size potato category — owning and operating the entire planting, harvesting and packaging process.

With multiple facility and acreage expansions from 2010 to 2018, Tasteful Selections grew to meet demand while responding to consumer preference toward convenience items and smaller pack sizes.

In 2018, Tasteful Selections went through an exciting transformation. A brand makeover! The re-branding included a complete packaging redesign involving more than 100 SKUs, and the introduction of our mini sweet and bite-size round potato Season & Savor® trays.

“This month we celebrate the year of our rebrand,” said Tim Huffcutt, Vice President of Sales & Marketing Operations. “Our new packaging incorporated vivid colors coupled with images of simple ingredients and appetizing prepared dishes to you transform everyday meals into family favorites.”

To celebrate the rebrand, consumers have the opportunity to win new prizes including RTIC Soft Pack 30, Tasteful Selections swag and FREE bite-size potatoes.

Tasteful Selections also continues their “10th-day Instagram Giveaway,” giving away free potatoes to two lucky winners on the 10th of this and every month in 2020.

Continue the celebration with Tasteful Selections and visit TastefulSelections.com.

About Tasteful Selections

Tasteful Selections, LLC is a vertically integrated family-owned collection of farms — pioneering and leading the bite-size potato category. To ensure their high standards of quality, flavor and freshness, Tasteful Selections owns and operates the entire process of planting, growing, harvesting and packaging. Field to fork fresh in every bite.

About RPE

Category leader RPE is a grower/shipper of year-round potatoes and onions, providing category innovation and retail solutions as the exclusive sales and marketing partner of Tasteful Selections and its best quality, bite-size potatoes.