Tasteful Selections Continues 10-Year-Anniversary Celebration, Recognizing its State-of-The-Art Facility

Arvin, Calif. — Tasteful Selections® continues to celebrate their tenth year in business. Through positive partnerships and continuous innovation, Tasteful Selections has evolved to its market-leading position as a grower and domestic and international supplier of bite-size potatoes.

Over the course of the year, consumers can join in the continued celebration as Tasteful Selections revisits and celebrates each year of growth. In the next theme, Tasteful Selections looks back at the grand opening of their state-of-the-art facility in 2015.

“After just five years of business, our Tasteful Selections team was in need of a little more growing room,” said Tim Huffcutt, Vice President of Sales and Marketing Operations. “The new building included innovative technology that improves the quality, sustainability and the efficiency of our operations. We are a company committed to responsible farming and innovative solutions, and with this facility, we are able to reduce the amount of energy we use as well as provide a safer environment for our employees.”

This month consumers have multiple chances to win bite-size potatoes and prizes. Prizes this month include a cheese board, stemless tumblers, an automatic corkscrew and FREE bite-size potatoes.

Tasteful Selections also is continuing its “10th-day Instagram Giveaway,” giving away free potatoes to two lucky winners on the 10th of this and every month in 2020.

Continue the celebration with Tasteful Selections and visit TastefulSelections.com.

About Tasteful Selections

Tasteful Selections, LLC is a vertically integrated family-owned collection of farms — pioneering and leading the bite-size potato category. To ensure their high standards of quality, flavor and freshness, Tasteful Selections owns and operates the entire process of planting, growing, harvesting and packaging. Field to fork fresh in every bite.

About RPE

Category leader RPE is a grower/shipper of year-round potatoes and onions, providing category innovation and retail solutions as the exclusive sales and marketing partner of Tasteful Selections and its best quality, bite-size potatoes.