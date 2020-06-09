Tasteful Selections Focuses on Diverse Flavor and Recipes For Next 10-Year-Anniversary Celebration Theme

Arvin, Calif. — Bringing nutrition, convenience, flavor and versatility to everyday meals Tasteful Selections® continues the celebration of their tenth year in business. Tasteful Selections attributes their success to positive partnerships, continuous innovation and high quality, flavorful bite-size potatoes.

“Owning the entire planting, growing, harvesting and packaging process ensures our high standards of quality, flavor, freshness,” Tim Huffcutt, Vice President of Sales and Marketing Operations.

“This highlighting the true star of the show—our bite-size potatoes. Over the years, we have partnered with chefs, recipe developers and influencers to create appetizing meals that enhance the enduring flavor of our potatoes. In our next theme, we are challenging consumers to expand their taste buds with our potatoes. Try new recipes and new varieties with us.”

In addition to news recipes, consumers have a chance to win a revolving countertop spice rack, stainless steel measuring spoons, a gourmet salt sampler collection and FREE bite-size potatoes.

Tasteful Selections also continues their “10th-day Instagram Giveaway,” giving away free potatoes to two lucky winners on the 10th of this and every month in 2020.

About Tasteful Selections

Tasteful Selections, LLC is a vertically integrated family-owned collection of farms — pioneering and leading the bite-size potato category. To ensure their high standards of quality, flavor and freshness, Tasteful Selections owns and operates the entire process of planting, growing, harvesting and packaging. Field to fork fresh in every bite.

About RPE

Category leader RPE is a grower/shipper of year-round potatoes and onions, providing category innovation and retail solutions as the exclusive sales and marketing partner of Tasteful Selections and its best quality, bite-size potatoes.