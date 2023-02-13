Tatayoyo Pepper Wins the Fruit Logistica Innovation Award 2023

Trade visitors voted the Tatayoyo pepper from Rijk Zwaan in the Netherlands the Innovation of the Year.

The winner of this year’s Innovation Award is a pepper from Rijk Zwaan in the Netherlands marketed under the brand name Tatayoyo. The pepper has a distinct and strong flavour which originates from wild peppers. With its medium-sized pod between a bell pepper and snack pepper it is ideal for eating in a short break.

“We are very pleased to have won the FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award for the third time. From the very beginning, our goal with Tatayoyo was to breed a pepper that is not only sweet but also tastes savoury and aromatic,” says Heleen van Rijn-Wassenaar, Specialist Marketing & Business Development at Rijk Zwaan. “Ten years ago we started breeding the peppers until the taste, color and size met our expectations. Now we have a product that also convinces consumers,” adds grower Bianca van Haperen.

Its taste impressed the trade visitors at FRUIT LOGISTICA. Over a period of two days they were able to vote on their choice for the most coveted international fruit industry award. With over a quarter of the votes, the Tatayoyo pepper won the gold FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award (FLIA).

The silver FLIA also went to the Netherlands. The IDEAL Melons concept from Sygenta Seeds took second place. The IDEAL Melons concept from Syngenta with its harvest indicator is a patent-pending innovation which signals each stage of a melon’s ripening process: when it can be harvested, shipped, stored on shelves and consumed.

Anecoop from Spain were delighted with their bronze FLIA. Trade visitors voted the company’s Brocomole ¿Y si? de Bouquet in third place. This innovative product is a new type of dip for lovers of guacamole. Adding broccoli to guacamole reduces its carbon footprint by more than 50 per cent, as cultivating broccoli requires less water. Brocomole is made from 97 per cent fresh broccoli and avocado and contains fibres, vitamin C and potassium.

